PopCon Taking Over Derby City June 16 - 18 to Celebrate All Things Pop Culture

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all lovers of pop culture! PopCon will take over the Derby City during its inaugural event from Friday, June 16 - Sunday, June 18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

PopCon is a family-friendly celebration of all things pop culture including celebrities, anime, hundreds of vendors and artists, board games, cosplay, e-sports, fan panels, virtual reality, special events, unique experiences and so much more.

So what does this mean? The three-day extravaganza will feature unique experiences including:

Meet popular culture celebrities and take advantage of photo opportunities including Scott Patterson , Emily Swallow and Rob Wiethoff .

, and . Fan panels including Battle of the Dad Jokes, belly dancing and balloon animal-making.

Hundreds of artist vendors.

Board game room where attendees can play and learn hundred of board/card games.

Twisted Toonz: Popular voice actors take the stage and read a movie script in the voices of their various characters.

PopCon Games: What are the games? PopCon can't tell you. Part of the fun will be finding out with everyone else as you try and strategize before the games are revealed.

Kids Zone: The place where kids of all ages can create, color and receive creative advice. At the Build a Character station, attendees will be able to draw a superhero. All artwork will be compiled to a book sold on Amazon.

Other experiences include an Escape Room, Eville Labs Battle Maze , cosplay competition, drag show and more.

About PopCon

PopCon is a family-friendly celebration of all things pop culture including celebrities, hundreds of vendors and artists, gaming, anime, sci-fi, fantasy, cosplay, fan panels, virtual reality, special events, unique experiences and so much more. Created to celebrate all aspects of pop culture, rather than one specific genre, PopCon is built with the fan experience in mind. This year, PopCon is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Indianapolis (August 25 - 27) and will host its first-ever event in Louisville (June 16 - 18). For more information about PopCon, visit PopCon.us.

