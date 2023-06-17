PopCon Taking Over Derby City June 16 - 18 to Celebrate All Things Pop Culture

News provided by

PopCon Louisville

17 Jun, 2023, 08:23 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all lovers of pop culture! PopCon will take over the Derby City during its inaugural event from Friday, June 16 - Sunday, June 18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

PopCon is a family-friendly celebration of all things pop culture including celebrities, anime, hundreds of vendors and artists, board games, cosplay, e-sports, fan panels, virtual reality, special events, unique experiences and so much more.

So what does this mean? The three-day extravaganza will feature unique experiences including:

  • Meet popular culture celebrities and take advantage of photo opportunities including Scott Patterson, Emily Swallow and Rob Wiethoff.
  • Fan panels including Battle of the Dad Jokes, belly dancing and balloon animal-making.
  • Hundreds of artist vendors.
  • Board game room where attendees can play and learn hundred of board/card games.
  • Twisted Toonz: Popular voice actors take the stage and read a movie script in the voices of their various characters.
  • PopCon Games: What are the games? PopCon can't tell you. Part of the fun will be finding out with everyone else as you try and strategize before the games are revealed.
  • Kids Zone: The place where kids of all ages can create, color and receive creative advice. At the Build a Character station, attendees will be able to draw a superhero. All artwork will be compiled to a book sold on Amazon.
  • Other experiences include an Escape Room, Eville Labs Battle Maze, cosplay competition, drag show and more.

Tickets to PopCon can be purchased online. Please let me know if you are interested in additional information or to schedule an interview.

About PopCon

PopCon is a family-friendly celebration of all things pop culture including celebrities, hundreds of vendors and artists, gaming, anime, sci-fi, fantasy, cosplay, fan panels, virtual reality, special events, unique experiences and so much more. Created to celebrate all aspects of pop culture, rather than one specific genre, PopCon is built with the fan experience in mind. This year, PopCon is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Indianapolis (August 25 - 27) and will host its first-ever event in Louisville (June 16 - 18). For more information about PopCon, visit PopCon.us.

Contact:
Susan Decker
***@susandeckermedia.com

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12968965

SOURCE PopCon Louisville

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.