PopCorners® and Actor Don Cheadle Get Caught with Something Good™ in Speakeasy-Themed Commercial

The popped snack and Cheadle transport fans to the 1920s where the snack becomes a better choice than what you'd expect in a Prohibition-era speakeasy

PLANO, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for delivering a delicious, crunchy popped-corn snack that fans desire, PopCorners® continues to break convention and unlock snacking possibilities by delivering a great tasting product that is never fried. Today, the brand launches a campaign that adds a twist to an often-clandestine setting.

PopCorners® "Get Caught with Something Good™" Commercial PopCorners® and Don Cheadle

The new commercial, called "Get Caught with Something Good™", stars award-winning actor Don Cheadle as a mysterious speakeasy host, secretly serving his favorite PopCorners to guests who arrive expecting to enjoy something bad but get caught with something good.

"I was excited to work with PopCorners on this commercial and promote a product I love — particularly the White Cheddar flavor," says Cheadle. "While PopCorners might not actually be forbidden, we had fun leaning into the idea of the snack being so good it's worth enjoying in secret."

The commercial, which follows last year's "Breaking Good" campaign that ran on the world's biggest advertising stage, features PopCorners hero flavors Kettle Corn, White Cheddar, Sea Salt, Spicy Queso, and Cinnamon Crunch. Cheadle's party, which he's transformed into a speakeasy, gets interrupted by his friend who catches everyone by surprise when he shows up as a cop in pajamas. The commercial was directed by Noam Murro who collaborated with Cheadle on the creative direction.

"We're excited to expand on our momentum from last year's 'Breaking Good' campaign," says Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "This year, 'Get Caught with Something Good' continues to insert PopCorners into unconventional situations with a Prohibition-era hidden speakeasy."

"We're thrilled with the cinematic feel that Noam brought to the commercial," said Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer, Frito-Lay North America, whose in-house agency D3 created the campaign. "His extreme attention to detail – from wardrobe to set design to lighting – helped to ensure that we were able to transport the audience to a specific time and place in an authentic and unforgettable way. "

The commercial premiered yesterday on networks including NBCU, Paramount, Warner Brothers Discovery, and AMC and can be viewed here. Follow along on PopCorners Instagram, TikTok, and X channels to catch fun bonus content and see how the brand will bring its version of a speakeasy to life later this year.

About PopCorners

PopCorners were introduced to the snack category in 2010 and have since expanded to seven delicious flavors. As a tasty, crunchy and popped-corn snack, PopCorners breaks convention and unlocks snacking possibilities through its great taste. PopCorners' portfolio of snacks is packed with flavor and filled with fun, inviting people everywhere to snack differently. PopCorners are available in stores nationwide as well as online. For more information, please visit ww.PopCorners.com, or follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $25 billion net sales convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). For decades, Frito-Lay's portfolio of beloved products has brought smiles to millions of families across the world, including Fritos® corn chips, Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® air popped snacks and SunChips® multigrain snacks. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast distribution network that services over 315,000 retail customers weekly through its direct-store-delivery model. Through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), Frito-Lay is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people. Learn more about Frito-Lay at FritoLay.com, on X (@FritoLay), on Instagram (@FritoLay) and on Facebook (FritoLay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

