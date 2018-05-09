Pope John Paul II Biographer George Weigel to Speak at Ave Law's Commencement

"We're honored to have one of America's leading public intellectuals speak to our group of graduates as they prepare to go forth in the world. He is sure to leave a positive imprint on our audience, reminding us to always lead with our faith and follow our dreams in life." – Kevin Cieply, President and Dean.

The Class of 2018 is a diverse and accomplished group of young men and women who will leave a profound mark on the history of their alma mater. This year's class carries students from many backgrounds. Ave Law has been blessed with the presence of not only Catholic students, but also Protestants, Mormons, Muslims, and students of the Jewish faith.

Ms. Kelly Sifford was chosen as the Class of 2018 Student Commencement Speaker. Ms. Sifford, originally from Arkansas, was an active participant in campus life serving on boards such as the Law Review, Black Law Students' Association and the Student Bar Association. "The community of students and faculty are the best part of Ave Maria School of Law. I feel like I'm leaving here with a quality education and a stronger relationship with God." – Kelly Sifford '18

Kevin Bane, partner at Williams & Connolly LLP, will be recognized with an Honorary Degree for his distinctive and excellent work in the practice of law, and for his service to Ave Maria School of Law. Ms. Callista Gingrich, U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See was presented with an Honorary Degree earlier this year during our Signature Event where her husband, Newt Gingrich, was our guest speaker.

More about George Weigel

In 2017, Weigel published a memoir of the experiences that led to his papal biography: Lessons in Hope — My Unexpected Life with St. John Paul II. He is the recipient of eighteen honorary doctorates in fields including divinity, philosophy, law, and social science, and has been awarded the Papal Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, Poland's Gloria Artis Gold Medal, and Lithuania's Diplomacy Star.

On Friday, May 11 leading up to Commencement, Ave Law will host their Baccalaureate Mass at 6:00 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church being celebrated by Ave Maria Law's Chaplain Monsignor Frank McGrath, followed by a New Alumni Reception and Pinning Ceremony our campus in St. Thomas More Commons, 1025 Commons Circle, Naples, FL.

ABOUT AVE MARIA SCHOOL OF LAW

Ave Maria School of Law was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1999 and in 2009 relocated to Naples, Florida. Ave Law was named the best Catholic Law School in the United States for the devout three times by The National Jurist's PreLaw Magazine, winter 2014 and spring 2016 and 2017 issues. Ave Law was ranked #1 Most Diverse Law School in the spring 2016 issue of PreLaw through a quantifiable study. The Princeton Review named Ave Law one of the nation's most outstanding law schools in the 2015 edition of its annual book, "The Best 169 Law Schools" and again in 2017 & 2018. The Law School was also ranked number one on the "Most Conservative Students" list in the book. Ave Maria Law has earned the 2017 & 2018 Military Friendly® School designations by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs®, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse Ave Maria School of Law is licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, License Number 4007 and is fully accredited by the American Bar Association.

