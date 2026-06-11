Pope Leo XIV Blessed Sagrada Família's Tower of Jesus Christ on Centenary of Antoni Gaudí's Death

The 172.5-meter central tower makes the Basilica the tallest church in the world and marks the central event of Gaudí Year

BARCELONA, Spain, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pope Leo XIV yesterday presided over a solemn Mass at the Basilica of the Sagrada Família to commemorate the centenary of Antoni Gaudí's death and bless the newly completed Tower of Jesus Christ, the Basilica's central and tallest tower.

Construction of the Sagrada Família began in 1882. Antoni Gaudí took over the project the following year, transforming it into the visionary temple that would define his life's work. Rising to 172.5 meters, the Tower of Jesus Christ makes the Sagrada Família the tallest church in the world. It represents one of the most important milestones in the history of Gaudí's unfinished masterpiece. The ceremony formed the central event of Gaudí Year and brought together religious, civil and cultural representatives, along with thousands of people inside and outside the Basilica.

Upon his arrival, the Holy Father was welcomed by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain; the President of the Government of Spain; the President of the Government of Catalonia; Cardinal Joan Josep Omella i Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona; and Esteve Camps, Executive Chairman of the Junta Constructora de la Sagrada Família.

Before the celebration, Pope Leo XIV visited several significant spaces in the Basilica, including the crypt, where he prayed at Antoni Gaudí's tomb.

At 8:00 pm, the Pope presided over the solemn Mass before more than 8,500 people, with 4,500 gathered inside the Basilica and 4,000 outside. Thousands more followed the celebration on large screens set up across Barcelona and through the international broadcast.

The celebration culminated with the Pope's blessing of the Tower of Jesus Christ. After the blessing, the Basilica was illuminated in a finale of light and color, rising from the ground to the first lighting of the cross. A drone-guided light show then formed the figure of Gaudí and the phrase "Primer l'amor, després la tècnica" — "First love, then technique." To conclude the visit, Pope Leo XIV unveiled a plaque commemorating the occasion.

Esteve Camps, Executive Chairman of the Junta Constructora de la Sagrada Família, said: "Today, the Sagrada Família has reached one of the great milestones imagined for this Temple. On the centenary of Antoni Gaudí's death, the blessing of the Tower of Jesus Christ reminds us that this project is not only an architectural achievement, but a work of faith, beauty and service to the world."

Pope Leo XIV's visit added a new chapter to the Sagrada Família's papal history, following visits by John Paul II in 1982 and Benedict XVI, who consecrated the Temple and granted it the status of a Minor Basilica in 2010. One hundred years after Gaudí's death, Pope Leo XIV's blessing of the Tower of Jesus Christ stands as a tribute to the architect's vision of a temple conceived as a great stone Bible, where faith, art and architecture come together to proclaim the Gospel through beauty, light and nature.

The Tower of Jesus Christ is the central tower of the Sagrada Família's tower grouping. It is surrounded by the four towers of the Evangelists, each connected to the central tower by a bridge, and by the tower of the Virgin Mary, which connects to the central tower from the inside.

The tower has 12 faces and is composed of 12 levels of panels, the first of which were installed on October 16, 2018, beginning at 85 meters above ground level. It is topped with a three-dimensional, four-armed cross clad in glass and white enameled ceramic tiles. The cross measures 17 meters high and 13.5 meters wide.

As recorded in the Àlbums del Temple, Gaudí wanted the cross to shine both day and night. For this reason, it features white enameled ceramic and glass, two reflective materials designed to withstand exposure to the elements. Spotlights installed on the towers of the Evangelists and the Apostles illuminate the pinnacle.

Inside the cross is a sculpture of the Agnus Dei — the Lamb of God, a traditional Christian symbol of Christ — created by Italian artist Andrea Mastrovito.

Editor's note:

Photos and videos of the June 10 event can be downloaded here:

https://sagradafamilia.org/media-area

Media Contacts (for U.S. Media):

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Sagrada Família)

Michiko Morales, [email protected]

Michael Tebo, [email protected]

Media Contacts (for Global Media):

Anna Perarnau, [email protected]

Irene Savall, [email protected]

SOURCE Sagrada Família