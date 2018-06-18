Pope Resources Announces $3.73 Million Conservation Sale

"This is the culmination of over a decade of work with all of our partners in Skamania County to maintain working forests on the landscape," said Jon Rose, President of Olympic Property Group, a Pope Resources real estate subsidiary. "This effort strikes a unique balance of preserving timber production while allowing for recreation development, passive recreation use by the public, and protecting the most important habitat on the property, including spawning habitat for bull trout."

Pope Resources, a publicly traded limited partnership, and its subsidiaries Olympic Resource Management and Olympic Property Group, own and manage 119,000 acres of timberland and 2,000 acres of development property in Washington. In addition, Pope Resources co-invests in and consolidates three private equity timber funds that own 125,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California. The Partnership and its predecessor companies have owned and managed timberlands and development properties for over 160 years.

