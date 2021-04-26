Popeyes® and Gulf First Fast Food Company Announce Plans to Grow Iconic Fried Chicken Restaurant Brand in Saudi Arabia

Exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement to see hundreds of new restaurants in the Kingdom over the coming years

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Popeyes® and Gulf First Fast Food Company ("Gulf First") are excited to announce a plan to develop and grow the Popeyes brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Gulf First entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement for the territory.

With over 3,400 locations in more than 25 countries, today's news builds on Popeyes international expansions in China, Spain, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and the Philippines. Most recently, the brand announced it will enter the United Kingdom, India and surrounding countries, and will be growing its presence in Mexico.

"We are thrilled to announce the development agreement with Gulf First to increase the pace of growth for the Popeyes brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of our broader global expansion strategy," commented David Shear, International President of Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Popeyes. "Guests all over the world love our famous chicken and with its extensive experience in the market, Gulf First will accelerate our ability to reach guests across the Kingdom."

Over the course of its 49-year history, Popeyes has been recognized in the global fried chicken market for its proprietary cooking techniques and authentic Louisiana flavors, including its now famous Chicken Sandwich and other iconic menu items.

"We are proud to partner with Popeyes to grow the brand's presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It allows us to create hundreds of career opportunities and share the joy of Popeyes with the people of Saudi Arabia," said Madhav Kapur, the CEO of Gulf First. "We approach every aspect of life with an entrepreneurial spirit, with the aim to improve our lives and our world. We are eager to grow our share in the Saudi Arabia quick service restaurant market by continuing to focus on delivering exceptional service and great-tasting food to our guests. We believe this will position us well for success in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,400 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

About Gulf First Fast Food Company

Gulf First Fast Food Company is a dynamic enterprise with plans for growth and innovation in the food space. Gulf First has plans to be a leading foods brand franchise operator, offering a choice of well-loved international brands to customers. Modern and constantly evolving to reflect the consumer's choices and tastes, Gulf First will operate its restaurant chains in prestigious malls, drive-thrus, and online, driven by its commitment to offer authentic customer service and brand experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Popeyes business in Saudi Arabia to open hundreds of restaurants in the coming years; our expectations regarding our ability to replicate our successful international formula for Saudi Arabian guests; the ability of the Popeyes business in Saudi Arabia to create hundreds of career opportunities; or the ability of the Popeyes business in Saudi Arabia to grow its share of the Saudi Arabian QSR market. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

