POPEYES® AND TEQUILA DON JULIO LAUNCH "THE CHAMPIONSHIP LINEUP" - A LIMITED EDITION MENU FOR FOOTBALL'S BIG GAME

Two Game Day Icons Unite for an Unforgettable Collaboration in Celebration of Football's Big Game, Serving Up a First-of-its-Kind Culinary Experience and NOLA Celebrations in Popeyes Hometown

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Popeyes®, the Official Wing of Watching Football, and Tequila Don Julio, the Official Tequila of the Big Game, are serving up a one-of-a-kind culinary mashup leading up to this year's Big Game in New Orleans, home of Popeyes, with the release of the exclusive Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup menu. Available for a limited time only, while supplies last, in six select restaurants for customers 21+, the menu combines the rich heritage of Popeyes' Louisiana-style cooking with the bold flavors of Tequila Don Julio Reposado - a tribute to craftsmanship and iconic celebrations.

Popeyes, the Official Wing of Watching Football, and Tequila Don Julio, the Official Tequila of the Big Game, are serving up a one-of-a-kind culinary mashup leading up to this year’s Big Game with the release of the exclusive Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup. Popeyes, the Official Wing of Watching Football, and Tequila Don Julio, the Official Tequila of the Big Game, are serving up a one-of-a-kind culinary mashup leading up to this year’s Big Game with the release of the exclusive Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tequila-don-julio/9314651-en-tequila-don-julio-popeyes-launch-limited-edition-menu-with-a-bold-mexican-cajun-flavor-fusion

The headliner is the new Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich, a chicken breast fillet marinated in reposado tequila then fried in Popeyes crunchy buttermilk breading, topped with a tequila lime slaw, spicy spread, a barrel cured pickle, and sandwiched between a sweet and buttery concha roll - a beloved Mexican pastry. The sandwich is a true fusion of flavors between the savory crunch of Popeyes chicken balanced by the sweetness of the concha roll and the subtle kick of reposado tequila's signature agave notes. Additional items featured on the menu include Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic 3-Piece Wings with a specialty sauce and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail.

For one-day-only on January 31st, select Popeyes restaurants in New York City, Miami, New Orleans, and the hometowns of the teams headed to Football's Big Game, Philadelphia, and Kansas City, will get a preview of the Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup menu. Customers 21+ will get to try the collaboration, rooted in the vibrant cultures of Louisiana and Mexico, before it heads back to New Orleans for the Big Game weekend. Check out the list of participating restaurants below. And, in the city of the Football's Big Game and Popeyes hometown – New Orleans - this exclusive menu will be available at the newly redesigned Flagship restaurant on Canal Street for an extended period from January 31st through Game Day on February 9th, while supplies last.

New York :

Times Square –1530 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

10036

Madison Square Park - 14 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

- 14 East 23rd Street, 10010 Miami :

6800 Red Rd, South Miami, FL 33143

33143 New Orleans :

621 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

70130 Philadelphia

1428 Old York Rd Abington, PA 19001

19001 Kansas City:

9460 Quivira Rd Lenexa, Kansas 66215

Gearing up for the biggest night in football as the Official Wing of Watching Football and the Official Tequila of the Big Game will help create an unforgettable experience for fans. It will bring a truly unique culinary offering that highlights the versatility and flavor of Tequila Don Julio Reposado paired with Popeyes' signature creations with a true taste of New Orleans, the home of Popeyes and this year's Big Game.

Not able to get your hands on The Championship Lineup? Guests can redeem a buy one get one free Chicken Sandwich when purchasing Popeyes on UberEats* as well as a $5 code to redeem on Tequila Don Julio** from 1/29/25-2/9/25. Terms apply.

Popeyes and Tequila Don Julio invite football fans across the nation to join them in celebrating with flavor, style, and a dash of New Orleans spirit. For additional information, visit www.popeyes.com/tequiladonjulio and follow @popeyes and @donjuliotequila on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for real time updates.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

*Buy one a la carte chicken sandwich, get a second a la carte chicken sandwich for free at participating US restaurants while supplies last. Offer excludes Bacon & Cheese sandwich configurations. Promotional item(s) include Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Concha Roll Chicken Sandwich, Classic chicken sandwich, Spicy chicken sandwich, and Ghost Pepper chicken sandwich ("Promotional Item(s)"). To redeem, select eligible menu item(s) and add to cart prior to checkout. Limit 3 Promotional Items per customer. Available at participating POPEYES restaurant locations on the Uber Eats platform. Subject to restaurant and/or delivery availability. Discount will automatically at checkout. Valid until February 10, 2025 at 02:59:00 am EST/EDT. No substitutions. Void where prohibited. Not all offers are available at all locations. Uber Eats Terms of Use apply, country specific terms are available at Uber Eats Terms of Use. POPEYES and Uber Eats reserve the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify any aspect of or the entirety of this offer, for any reason at any time, with or without notice.

** $5 off Tequila Don Julio, Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches, or Popeyes Wings. Exclusions may apply. Courtesy of Uber. Must be 21+. Expires 02/09/2025. Uber Eats charges and fees apply. Cannot be combined. Limited redemptions; offers not redeemed once total redemption limit reached will be automatically withdrawn. Uber reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. Tequila Don Julio, Mexico's original luxury tequila, uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio