Popeyes Announces Limited-Time-Only Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu to Celebrate the Release of Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Bringing the Taste of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria to Restaurant Locations Nationwide Featuring Chicken Tenders with a Garlic Parmesan Rub, Cheesy Bites, and Cupcake Cup

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters December 5

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Popeyes is bringing a taste of the Five Nights franchise to fans everywhere with the release of The Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu. Inspired by Blumhouse's supernatural horror film Five Nights at Freddy's 2, this first-ever, one-of-a-kind menu collaboration is available starting November 17 at participating U.S. Popeyes restaurants. This limited-time menu transforms the thrills of the Five Nights world into a craveable dining experience, available at Popeyes restaurants nationwide.

Popeyes x FNAF Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Logo

From the world of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, the Popeyes Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu features two bundle options to satisfy cravings including:

Freddy Fazbear Deluxe Box ($12.99*) : 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce, a Cupcake Cup and a beverage to wash it all down

3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce, a Cupcake Cup and a beverage to wash it all down Freddy Fazbear Box ($7.99*): 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce

In addition to the new limited-time menu, guests can purchase Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu Items à la carte:

Cheesy Bites with Marinara Sauce ($3.99): Lightly hand-breaded, garlic crusted cheese curds made with white cheddar cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served warm with one cup of rich marinara sauce

Lightly hand-breaded, garlic crusted cheese curds made with white cheddar cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served warm with one cup of rich marinara sauce Cupcake Cup ($3.99): A moist, strawberry flavored cake topped with sweet pink icing

"At Popeyes, we love playing with bold flavors, and what better playground than the world of Five Nights at Freddy's?" said Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary at Popeyes. "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria is an iconic part of the film, so we had a blast reimagining that fun, over-the-top energy through our menu. It's our way of giving fans a delicious taste of the movie's universe, where that iconic Popeyes flavor meets a little bit of nostalgic pizzeria mystery."

For true fans looking to commemorate this epic collaboration, Popeyes is also releasing exclusive collectible sticker packs featuring the film's terrifying animatronics, reimagined as collectible keepsakes for those bold enough to claim them, available at select Popeyes restaurants nationwide in limited quantities. Just like in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, there are no second chances once the menu is gone. Ready to start the show?

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's 2, from Universal Pictures, arrives in theaters December 5.

*Price may vary.

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at Popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT BLUMHOUSE'S FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Former security guard Mike and police officer Vanessa have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby, concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

ABOUT BLUMHOUSE

Blumhouse is the driving force in horror, producing over 200 movies and television series with theatrical grosses of almost $6 billion in global box office. Blumhouse is home to the highest number of ongoing franchises of any studio, including Halloween, The Purge, The Black Phone, Paranormal Activity, The Exorcist, Insidious, M3GAN, and Five Nights at Freddy's, along with iconic films from cinematic visionaries including Jordan Peele's Get Out, Damien Chazelle's Whiplash and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. In January 2024, Blumhouse merged with James Wan's Atomic Monster, which has produced its own successful film franchises including The Conjuring, Aquaman, Annabelle, The Nun and Saw.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Media Contacts: [email protected]

SOURCE Popeyes