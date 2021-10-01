Popeyes' "#ChickenWars" Wins the Grand Effie at the 2021 U.S. Effie Awards

Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and GSD&M's #ChickenWars win Grand at 2021 US Effie Awards Tweet this

"The Effie Awards are truly unique as we are judging work based on effectiveness and the Grand Effie-winning work sets the tone and tenor for work we would like to see more of in the future," said Amani Duncan, President of BBH USA and 2021 US Grand Effie Jury Co-Chair. "Popeyes' campaign rose to the top because of how effectively it resonated in culture and community. Smart, simple, bold and brave were some of the adjectives used to describe the work. One juror said, 'it takes an authentic commitment to make a lasting impact with a community.' And we felt Popeyes did exactly that."

"The Grand Effie represents exceptional, exclusive, and effective marketing strategies and executions in the United States. During judging, we witnessed several amazing ideas that delivered great results," added Umesh Sripad, Chief Digital Officer, IKEA USA, and 2021 US Grand Effie Jury Co-Chair. "The selection of the Grand Effie winner was undivided – innovation and execution creativity were unblemished, and the results speak for the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the creators."

The Grand Effie was selected from eight Gold Effie winners, including Burger King & INGO Stockholm's "Moldy Whopper"; Crayola, dentsumcgarrybowen and Golin's "Color Yourself Into the World"; Detroit City Football Club & Lafayette American's "Bragging Rights"; Michelob ULTRA & FCB New York's "Michelob ULTRA Courtside: Game-Changing Innovation Changes the Game"; Sandy Hook Promise & BBDO New York's "Back to School"; The Wild Detectives & Dieste's "Traveling in the Times of Corona"; and Tinder & 72andSunny Los Angeles' "Swipe Night."

The Effies awarded its first winners in the Crisis Response/Critical Pivot category this year, a category established to recognize brands that created positive change by effectively pivoting their marketing or business activities in response to significant structural and cultural shifts, including the Covid-19 pandemic. Two silver and one bronze were awarded in the competition. The silver winners were Bridge Senior Living and Luckie & Company's "Radio Recliner," and The Great American Takeout and High Wide & Handsome for "Rallying a nation to save the restaurant industry." In the Crisis Response/Critical Pivot category of the Commerce & Shopper Effies, a bronze Effie was awarded to Coca-Cola and Momentum Worldwide for "Uber Eats + Coke + Feeding America Program."

Two golds, one silver and one bronze were awarded in the Sustained Success category, which recognizes effective work that has succeeded over three or more years. The gold winners were Crown Royal and Anomaly for "Igniting a Spirit of Generosity," and E*Trade Financial and MullenLowe U.S. for "Don't Get Mad, Get E*TRADE." The silver Effie went to CDW and Manifest Agency for "Build IT and They Will Come," and a bronze Effie was awarded to Allegheny Health Network and Doner for "#LivingProof over Promises."

"We are exceptionally proud of this year's Effie winners," said Traci Alford, Global CEO of Effie Worldwide. "This incredible body of work should be celebrated not just for its outstanding results but also for the further proof of our industry's creativity and resilience."

Effie Worldwide also announced the results of the 2021 US Effie rankings, which reflect the total points from finalist and winning entries from the awards competition.



The highest-ranking companies from the 2021 Effie Awards US competition are:



Most Effective Marketers: 1) Restaurant Brands International 2) Procter & Gamble 3) AB InBev

Most Effective Brands: 1) Burger King 2) Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 3) Sandy Hook Promise

Most Effective Holding Companies: 1) Omnicom 2) IPG 3) Publicis Groupe

Most Effective Agency Networks: 1) BBDO Worldwide 2) MullenLowe 3) McCann Worldgroup

Most Effective Independent Agencies: 1) Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

2) Smuggler 3) Dini Von Mueffling Communications

Most Effective Agency Offices: 1) BBDO New York 2) MullenLowe U.S. – Boston 3) GSD&M

To view the full list of winners, click here.

