POPEYES® Shares The Love On National Buttermilk Biscuit Day With Limited Edition Heart Shaped Biscuits

"For more than 40 years, our biscuits have been celebrated as a very beloved menu item," says Amy Alarcon, Head Chef of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. "With our buttermilk biscuits at the heart of our menu, it only made sense to celebrate with heart shaped biscuits on National Buttermilk Biscuit Day."

POPEYES® "Love That" Biscuits will be available today, May 14th, and come with all regular meals, combos and platters while supplies last at participating POPEYES® locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 40 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

