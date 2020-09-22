PopID and Open Options Form Strategic Partnership to Pave the Way for Hands-Free, Face-Based Building Entry

PASADENA, Calif. and ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Options and PopID announce a strategic partnership that paves the way for an era of hands-free, face-based building entry. As part of the agreement, Open Options, a global provider of state-of-the-art security and communication networking systems, will offer PopID's facial recognition-based system, PopEntry, to its existing customers as an add-on to their key card and mobile entry options. It also will provide the face-reading system to new customers seeking true contactless entry for security, safety, and convenience.

The PopEntry system lets individuals enter a building using only their face for authorization. Employees or visitors scan their faces into the system via the PopID website for enrollment. After enrolled, users will then stand before a device to be recognized with or without a face mask. Once recognized, the door automatically unlocks. The 100% hands-free facial-recognition technology offers an attractive alternative to key cards, which carry a high administrative cost and eliminate the security risks around lost or stolen cards. The technology also has the advantage of mobile phone entry. One's face can never be lost or stolen or run low on batteries.

The device is equipped to send an alert to building security if a "tailgater" follows a recognized person into the building. PopID also offers an instant and accurate temperature screening function, via its PopEntry+ system, which serves as an additional data point to allow or deny entry.

"We have been following a number of the new screening technologies coming to market since the spring and believe that PopID's system is not only among the most effective, but it can be easily integrated into our existing user base with a single administrative panel," noted Open Options president Charles (Chuck) O'Leary. "We look forward to a successful collaboration."

"Our data in the market clearly demonstrates that, when a person is given the choice between using a key card, phone, or face to enter the workplace, he or she almost always prefers to use face," observed Cali Group chairman and PopID founder/CEO John Miller. "And facility managers using our face-based door opening solution have shown that it not only mitigates security risk, but it reduces administrative costs."

Furthermore, PopID is a universal opt-in consumer service through which consumers need only register once to allow them to use their face to enter any building, retail store, or restaurant that has an access control system integrated with PopEntry. A person can also use the same PopID account for face-based transactions in restaurants and retail stores that accept PopPay.

About PopID

PopID, a Cali Group company, offers businesses a secure platform that gives workers and consumers the option of authenticating their identity using advanced facial recognition. The company's PopEntry device adds temperature screening to help ensure their safety and wellness. The company's PopPay opt-in digital wallet allows customers to pay with their faces as a hands-free alternative to cash, credit cards or Apple Pay. After registering for the service once, people can choose to use PopID for various purposes, including logging into loyalty accounts, receiving personalized food ordering recommendations, processing payments, and entering facilities. Learn more about PopID's vision at: https://www.popid.com .

About Open Options

Since its founding in 1997, Open Options has been a pioneer in the open platform community, focused on helping customers improve security by building trust through the most connected experience. Today, the company continues to be a leading provider of innovative access control solutions with the most experienced, highly qualified service and support teams in the industry, providing access that connects. Open Options' flagship access control platform, DNA Fusion, seamlessly connects with leading security technologies — including video, biometrics, wireless locks, and more — to provide customers with a best-in-class security solution. Our customer-first, open business culture and dedication to customer care through the Connect Care experience are what set us apart; when you do business with Open Options, you're doing business with real people who care about your experience. To learn more about Open Options and our solutions, visit www.ooaccess.com.

Contact:

Peter Himler

1-516-308-1120

[email protected]

SOURCE PopID

Related Links

http://www.popid.com

