Popilush Adds New Vibrant Colors to Best-Selling Dress Collection

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, a pioneer in shapewear apparel, is excited to introduce a vibrant new range of colors to its best-selling dresses, just in time for the summer season. The introduction of hydrangea blue, hibiscus purple, and lemon yellow hues is set to meet the diverse preferences of fashion enthusiasts, adding a splash of color to the summer wardrobe.

The newly introduced color palette will be featured across several of Popilush's popular dress styles, each known for its flattering design and the inclusion of built-in shapewear. These dresses are celebrated for their ability to sculpt the figure while providing unparalleled comfort and support.

The Popilush Shapewear Dress Crew Neck Sleeveless Maxi is designed with modal ribbed fabric with four-way stretch, ensuring a comfortable feel. Its built-in shapewear smooths the tummy while providing bust support and the mesh fabric along the legs shapes your curves, while the anti-slip silicone band prevents rolling. The dress also has a hidden zipper on the back for easy wearing and an overlapping gusset that eliminates the need for underwear.

The Popilush Shapewear Dress Wide Straps Mini is a versatile lounge dress with a slit side making it perfect for a night out or brunch with friends. Made with modal fabric and a double-layer mesh waist control for tummy slimming, the back of the shapewear is designed to lift and smooth to enhance your curves.

For those seeking a sleek and smooth design, the Popilush Shapewear Dress Slip Maxi or Popilush Shapewear Dress Slip Mini deliver both. Made with soft modal fabric and a shaping bodysuit underneath, the dresses are perfect for a date night or running errands. They both feature double-layer waist control for an hourglass figure, a cotton-lined overlapping gusset for easy restroom breaks and adjustable straps for a perfect fit.

Inspiring and innovative, Popilush continues to provide fashionable and functional solutions for women's fashion needs. With the addition of new vibrant colors, the brand is set to make a statement in the world of summer fashion. Explore the new color options and more on www.popilush.com and Popilush's Amazon storefront.

About Popilush

Popilush is a pioneer of apparel with built-in shapewear that empowers women of all shapes and sizes to look as good as they feel, every day. They design shapewear apparel that includes garments innovated with built-in lifting, smoothing, and shaping, for everyday support. Their mission is to uplift all women so they can feel their best, and have the freedom and confidence to be themselves. Their high-quality apparel is available in a diverse range of sizes at an affordable price. With Popilush, you can confidently express your unique style while enjoying the benefits of premium apparel. To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

