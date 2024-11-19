Popilush's Bluetag COOLING Collection Wins NY Product Design Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluetag COOLING Collection by Popilush, a leading fashion shapewear brand, has been honored with the Silver NY Product Design Award in Clothing & Accessories - Womenswear for its remarkable integration of advanced cooling technology and sustainable design. This collection, featuring proprietary cooling fibers that reduce body temperature by up to 15%, redefines comfort in shapewear while emphasizing eco-conscious material use and functional sophistication.

Eve DeMartine, the founder of Popilush, emphasized that fabric innovation is a key factor in the brand's success. "We are committed to ongoing investment in fabric innovation, which allows us to support sustainable fashion while enhancing comfort and confidence for women," said DeMartine.

The NY Product Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), celebrates outstanding product design achievements across various industries. This prestigious accolade recognizes both established and emerging designers who demonstrate vision and push creative boundaries. It highlights groundbreaking work that enhances the quality of daily life.

Popilush's Bluetag COOLING Collection exemplifies a forward-thinking design that enhances everyday comfort and style. Tailored for modern, health-conscious women, each piece balances fashion with functionality. The collection features integrated shapewear mesh that subtly contours the waist and legs, creating a flattering silhouette. An innovative overlapping gusset design allows easy movement and minimizes the need for additional undergarments, while enhanced bust support, removable padding, and discreet lines ensure a sleek, polished look under any outfit.

The development of the collection showcases Popilush's strong commitment to innovative materials. The brand's founder remains dedicated to technological advancements, which continue to influence Popilush's approach to creating products that combine functionality with eco-friendly, mindful practices.

Customers now have the perfect opportunity to enhance their wardrobe with pieces from this award-winning collection, as Popilush's 2024 Black Friday event promises an exciting shopping experience with significant discounts. The official sale kicks off on November 21 and runs through November 27, offering shoppers the chance to enjoy discounts of up to 75%. As the event progresses, the Black Friday Last Call takes place from November 28 to November 30, with an exceptional offer of up to 90% off on November 29. Following this, the Cyber Monday sale extends from December 1 to December 9, providing further opportunities for savings with discounts reaching up to 75%.

For more details, please visit: https://www.popilush.com/collections/black-friday-cyber-monday-sale.

About Popilush

Popilush is a pioneer of apparel with built-in shapewear that empowers women of all shapes and sizes to look as good as they feel, every day. They design shapewear apparel that includes garments innovated with built-in lifting, smoothing, and shaping, for everyday support. Their mission is to uplift all women so they can feel their best, and have the freedom and confidence to be themselves. Their high-quality apparel is available in a diverse range of sizes at an affordable price. With Popilush, you can confidently express your unique style while enjoying the benefits of premium apparel. In 2024, Popilush was recognized with the Gold Stevie Award for Best Female Entrepreneur in Consumer Products (10 or Fewer Employees) and the Silver NY Design Award in Clothing & Accessories - Womenswear for their Bluetag COOLING Collection, celebrating their dedication to quality and innovation. To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

