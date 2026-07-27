Popl and RocketReach Announce Category-Defining Data Partnership

Landmark partnership creates a path for Popl to secure exclusive access to RocketReach's 700 million verified profiles across the in-person GTM space

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popl, the leading AI platform for event lead capture and in-person go-to-market, and RocketReach, the leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users, today announce a strategic partnership to power the future of in-person go-to-market.

Popl

RocketReach operates one of the world's largest contact databases, spanning over 700 million professional profiles and 60 million company profiles. Their industry-leading verification tools are trusted by 95% of the S&P 500, vetting over 200 million emails and 190 million phone numbers monthly to deliver accurate, real-time intelligence to sales, marketing, and business development teams worldwide.

The partnership gives Popl access to RocketReach's 700 million professional profiles, including pre-verified contact information and live signals. The collaboration strengthens Popl's AI-native data engine, lead capture, and in-person GTM while creating opportunities to expand into prospecting, pre-event intelligence, signals, and new AI-powered experiences built around in-person interactions.

The companies believe it is the first publicly announced agreement of its kind in the B2B data enrichment industry.

"We call RocketReach 'the everything provider,'" said Jason Alco, founder and CEO of Popl. "Most data providers specialize in one data category, such as email addresses or phone numbers. RocketReach spans the entire data ecosystem, from contact and company intelligence to healthcare professional data, prospecting APIs, signals, and much more. The breadth and depth of their data are extraordinary."

"Popl is the leading provider for in-person events. Their product is unmatched, and this partnership sets the foundation for both companies to capture the tailwinds around the evolution of GTM. We're excited to work strategically with Popl's team, in supporting their product roadmap," said Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach.

Powering the In-Person AI Revolution

Popl's AI-native platform lets teams scan event badges and capture face-to-face conversations, transforming those interactions into verified professional profiles complete with contact and company data, conversational intelligence, CRM context, and clear next steps.

RocketReach serves as a primary data source across every part of Popl's enrichment engine, supplying verified contact, company, phone, and prospecting data from 700 million professional profiles. Its combination of scalable economics and millisecond API response times enables Popl to enrich millions of interactions in real time, making RocketReach uniquely suited for in-person use cases.

The companies also intend to expand their work beyond enrichment and into pre-event prospecting. Using RocketReach's vetted data and lead intelligence, Popl will help teams identify and enrich exhibiting companies before an event, uncover the right decision-makers within those accounts, and build targeted outreach lists before anyone arrives on the show floor. This will allow revenue teams to prioritize who they want to meet, begin conversations in advance, and give AI agents the company and contact context needed to make each in-person interaction more valuable.

Through the option agreement, both companies gain the flexibility to deepen the partnership as the category grows, moving beyond a conventional vendor relationship toward long-term strategic alignment.

About Popl

Popl is the leading AI platform for event lead capture and in-person go-to-market. Its universal badge scanner, proprietary data engine, event intelligence, AI recorder, CRM integrations, and AI agents help revenue teams convert face-to-face interactions into measurable pipeline.

About RocketReach

RocketReach is the leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Powered by proprietary technology, RocketReach provides access to over 700 million contacts and 60 million companies worldwide. Sales, recruiting, and marketing teams rely on RocketReach to connect directly with the right people and decision-makers.

Media Contact:

Fifth Avenue Ventures, [email protected]

SOURCE Popl