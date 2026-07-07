Popl Launches World's First AI Assistant for Events in Anthropic's Claude

Popl's new native Claude connector turns the hardest workflows in event lead capture and event marketing into natural language conversations.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popl, the leading event lead capture platform, today launches Popl for Claude, the world's first AI assistant purpose-built for in-person events and the first event-focused connector available natively in Claude, Anthropic's industry-leading AI assistant.

Popl for Claude turns the workflows event teams have historically stitched together across spreadsheets, CRMs, enrichment tools, and post-show decks into a single conversation. Through natural language, marketers can identify and research target buyers attending an upcoming show, analyze and prioritize leads captured with Popl, and generate leadership-ready ROI reports — all without opening a dashboard.

Core use cases at launch:

ROI reporting : Generate executive-ready event ROI reports, finally making offline interactions measurable the way digital channels have been for years.

: Generate executive-ready event ROI reports, finally making offline interactions measurable the way digital channels have been for years. Post-show analysis : Synthesize booth conversations, notes, and lead qualifying questions into structured, human readable outputs.

: Synthesize booth conversations, notes, and lead qualifying questions into structured, human readable outputs. Lead prioritization: Prioritize which leads to reach out to post-show by telling Claude about your ICP and letting it analyze lead data from Popl.

Prioritize which leads to reach out to post-show by telling Claude about your ICP and letting it analyze lead data from Popl. Pre-show prospecting : Surface target buyers attending the show and the right contacts to reach out to before doors open.

: Surface target buyers attending the show and the right contacts to reach out to before doors open. Contact & company enrichment: Pull verified contact and company data on every captured lead.

Event ROI reporting has been one of event marketing's most persistent challenges. Offline measurement has always lagged digital, leaving event managers to defend budget with anecdotes instead of numbers. Popl for Claude closes the gap.

The build decision

The product came out of a realization, not a roadmap.

"We talk to event marketers every day, and we kept hearing the same pain points," said Jason Alco, CEO of Popl. "We were planning to solve them the traditional way: design new dashboards, build new UI, ship things across several months. Then it hit us, all the data already lives in Popl and our customers' CRMs. Claude is incredibly good at turning that kind of data into custom reports, CSVs, and visualizations from a single natural language prompt. So instead of building more structured UI, we went AI-native and made Claude the frontend. Our customers get the value in days, not months, and can customize the Claude outputs however they want."

Because Claude's outputs are adaptive, the same underlying data can become a tight summary, a side-by-side comparison, a CSV, or a fully custom report depending on how the user asks. That flexibility is the point. A structured dashboard UI gives every user the same charts and the same filters; an AI-native frontend gives every user exactly the view they need, in the format they need it, without waiting on a product team to ship it.

Availability

Popl for Claude is now available to Popl customers that have an event lead capture plan. Install the native Claude connector directly here: Connect Here.

To help customers get to value on day one, Popl has published an AI prompt library covering the most common event lead capture workflows, alongside a dedicated knowledge base page link with setup guides, examples, and best practices.

About Popl

Popl is the leading AI-native event lead capture platform for B2B companies, powering 1M+ badge scans across thousands of enterprise customers worldwide. With industry-leading AI data enrichment and an AI-first product roadmap, Popl continues to define how modern revenue teams convert in-person interactions into pipeline.

SOURCE Popl