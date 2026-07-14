Apollo.io to serve as a key data source behind Popl's AI-native data enrichment engine, helping deliver 97%+ data coverage on in-person interactions

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popl, the leading AI-powered platform for in-person go-to-market, today announced a data collaboration with Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform with one of the largest B2B data networks, covering 240M+ contacts and 30M+ companies. The agreement establishes Apollo as a key data source for Popl's enrichment engine, the system that turns real-world interactions, like a scanned badge at an event, into complete, CRM-ready contact records.

Popl and Apollo.io Join Forces to Power the Data Layer of In-Person Events

The tie-up deepens an existing relationship between the two companies and brings Apollo's data scale and quality into one of the fastest-growing categories in go-to-market: event lead capture and in-person revenue intelligence.

"Every great GTM platform is only as strong as the data underneath it," said Jason Alco, CEO and founder of Popl. "Apollo has built one of the most powerful B2B data networks in the market, and this agreement brings that strength directly into the event lead capture workflow. Together, we're helping customers turn in-person conversations into more complete, more accurate pipeline data in seconds."

"Popl is AI-native, fast-moving, and obsessed with turning real-world moments into pipeline," said Scott Singerman, VP Partnerships, Apollo.io. "Putting Apollo's robust and fresh data behind their engine helps their customers act on every conversation in seconds and enable modern go-to-market."

How Apollo helps power Popl's data engine

Popl's AI-native waterfall enrichment approach combines premium data with proprietary AI agents built in-house. When a customer captures a lead in person, Popl draws on 20+ hand-picked data partners, including Apollo, to identify and enrich contact and company data. Popl then deploys proprietary AI agents to help fill remaining gaps through AI web discovery, smart email prediction, and real-time validation.

This combination of Apollo's robust B2B data network and Popl's real-time enrichment engine helps enable 97%+ data coverage on in-person interactions.

Apollo plays a primary role in the enrichment waterfall by contributing fresh contact and company data that helps make high coverage possible at scale. Combined with Popl's AI matching and resolution layer, the result is clean, CRM-ready data that flows directly into systems like Salesforce and HubSpot, closing the gap between a conversation at a booth and a tracked, attributable opportunity in pipeline.

"As we scale, the goal is simple: give event and revenue teams the most complete picture possible of who they met and what to do next, with enriched data returned in seconds," Alco added. "By teaming up with Apollo, we expand what we can deliver to customers, from stronger coverage and accuracy to new layers of data and intelligence."

About Popl

Popl is the AI-powered platform for in-person go-to-market, turning real-world interactions at trade shows and events into CRM-ready pipeline data. Through badge scanning, AI-native enrichment, native CRM integrations, and ROI reporting, Popl helps revenue teams capture, enrich, and act on leads the moment they're met. Popl is a Y Combinator company (W21). Learn more at https://popl.co.

About Apollo

Apollo.io is the AI-powered end-to-end go-to-market platform that empowers sales, marketing, and revenue teams to find prospects, engage customers, and close deals with intelligence and efficiency. Trusted by millions of users and hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide, Apollo uniquely combines one of the industry's largest B2B contact databases with an AI-native GTM platform to help teams of any size deliver revenue growth at scale. Learn more at https://apollo.io.

Media Contact: Fifth Avenue Ventures • [email protected]

SOURCE Popl