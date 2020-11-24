Popl Set To Replace Business Cards With Instant Contact Sharing And New 'Pro' Subscription

The redesigned Popl App and Popl Pro subscription advance the brand's mission of replacing business cards and simplifying how we connect in person. The receiver does not need a Popl or the app for the transfer of information to work, allowing for the fastest, easiest and most fun way to connect and share with others.

"We are on a mission to change the way people connect, network, and share information," said Jason Alvarez-Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Popl. "Popl was created as a simple and fun way to exchange social media and contact info with others, but has turned into a global movement. We are excited for Popl Pro and our redesigned app to help our users connect and stay connected like never before."

Popl Like a Pro with New 'Popl Pro' Service

With a monthly Popl Pro subscription users will have the ability to build two unique profiles – Social and Business Mode – that adapt to their ever-changing social settings. Additional features include:

Multiple Accounts : Say goodbye to the one @account limit per app. Have multiple Instagrams? We got you!

: Say goodbye to the one @account limit per app. Have multiple Instagrams? We got you! Custom Titles : Your links, your choices. Name them what you like, no more static titles.

: Your links, your choices. Name them what you like, no more static titles. Pro Analytics : See pops, profile views, link analytics and more with Pro analytics page.

: See pops, profile views, link analytics and more with Pro analytics page. Pop Map : See exactly where you met each of your connections and reference them by location.

: See exactly where you met each of your connections and reference them by location. Popl Ambassador Integration : Popl Ambassadors can now include their referral code to get paid whenever someone buys a Popl from their profile.

: Popl Ambassadors can now include their referral code to get paid whenever someone buys a Popl from their profile. New Channels to Share: Popl Pro users will also have access to eight new popular channels to link to their profile, including Calendly, Discord, Apple Podcasts, FaceTime, OnlyFans, Tinder, and more.

The monthly Popl Pro subscription is available via the Popl App for only $2.99/month.

Popl App Reimagined to Replace Traditional Business Cards

Popl's original product is a small, round sticker, with fun designs, that easily adheres to back of a smartphone and lets you instantly share contact information, social media and online profiles, including Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Venmo, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and more. Popl became a viral sensation on TikTok with 2.1 million followers, 200+ million video views, and users in over 135 countries.

The refreshed user interface hosts a variety of new features, including fully customizable contact cards, new 3D-style profiles, a QR code page with sharing options for "popping" non-NFC compatible devices, and the ability to toggle your Popl on and off to avoid any accidental or unwanted pops. The redesigned Popl App also features social sharing experiences, including Pop Streaks and 'pop' location mapping, plus users can now create a Popl card for Apple Wallet or Android Wallet.

While the brand's iconic flagship product remains available to purchase, starting at $14.99, Popl has continued to grow their lineup, offering new colors and limited edition designs, Popl Keychain, and the announcement of an exciting partnership in the coming weeks that will evolve the way Popl is integrated with the modern smartphone.

To learn more about Popl Pro, the redesigned Popl App, or to purchase a Popl, visit www.popl.co.

About Popl

Popl was founded by Jason Alvarez-Cohen and Nick Eischens, two UCLA graduates and best friends, who shared a vision to replace business cards with a modern, fun, and simple solution that allows people to connect instantly. The other person doesn't need a Popl or app to receive the information and Popl is compatible with both iPhone and Android. Through the patent pending Popl Direct™ feature, users can customize what they share and "pop" only specific links instead of their entire profile, making it perfect for both social and professional interactions. Successfully launching the product on TikTok, the brand gained instant fame with a viral video that has nearly 80M views, garnering them fans and users from all over the world.

