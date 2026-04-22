Poposoap Celebrates Earth Day with Simple, Meaningful Solar-Powered Backyard Upgrades

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day on April 22, Poposoap is launching a campaign focused on helping consumers make small but sustainable changes to backyards. The campaign stems from the belief that sustainability does not have to be complicated, expensive, or overwhelming. It can be as simple as turning an old whiskey barrel sitting unused in the backyard into a water feature that draws attention.

Celebrate Earth Day with Poposoap (April 22-30)

To help consumers upgrade their backyards, patios, and gardens, Poposoap is offering 10% off all solar products from April 22 through April 30. The promotion is intended to help consumers revive outdoor spaces in creative and energy-conscious ways that feel accessible.

Poposoap offers an extensive range of water feature components, including fountain pumps, bird bath fountain pumps, pond filters, waterfall kits, pond lights, and aerators. Solar-powered and wire-free, these water feature components are easy to install and operate without traditional wiring. Not only does this setup help lower reliance on grid power, it also makes it easier for consumers to take on DIY backyard projects.

Using barrels, planters, and similar outdoor pieces, Poposoap's water features support a wide range of backyard refresh projects, such as bird baths, mini ponds, and container water gardens. By making DIY outdoor projects easier to take on, Poposoap aims to help consumers refresh their outdoor spaces in practical ways.

The repurposed setups aren't just easy to integrate into seasonal backyard refreshes, they are also easier to maintain over time. To support long-term outdoor use, Poposoap's products are designed with protective features. For instance, dry-run protection on select pumps helps prevent pump burnout when water levels are low.

Throughout April, Poposoap encourages consumers to create more vibrant outdoor spaces with easy-to-use solutions for the home. To support these upgrades, Poposoap is offering a wide range of easy-to-install, solar-powered products designed to make outdoor projects more accessible and sustainable.

Promotion Details

Date: April 22–30, 2026

Offer: 10% off all solar products

About Poposoap

Poposoap is a one-stop shop for creating a tranquil, sustainable, and animal-friendly garden pond. Inspired by nature and designed with care, Poposoap provides modular water feature solutions designed to transform ordinary gardens into a peaceful oasis full of life. As a leading brand of water garden fountains, Poposoap has helped over 2M households create lightweight ponds and water garden spaces. For more information, visit www.poposoapsolar.com.

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SOURCE Poposoap