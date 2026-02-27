Every Drop Helps: Poposoap's World Wildlife Day Campaign Turns Backyards into Wildlife-Friendly Havens

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Wildlife Day on March 3, Poposoap is launching a campaign designed to help turn backyards into simple, low-maintenance wildlife-friendly havens. Inspired by the belief that conservation can begin at home, the initiative encourages households to reconnect with nature and support birds and other local wildlife in both suburban and urban settings.

Poposoap's Wildlife-Friendly Solar Bird Bath Kit

The campaign centers on Poposoap's Wildlife-Friendly Solar Bird Bath Kit, a solar-powered solution that delivers clean, gently circulating water without wires, tools, or complex installation. Combining eco-conscious design with everyday practicality, the kit provides an accessible way for families and DIY enthusiasts to create a welcoming water source for visiting wildlife and is ideal for anyone looking to reconnect with nature at home.

Access to fresh, moving water plays an important role in sustaining backyard biodiversity. Even modest additions can help attract birds and contribute to healthier local ecosystems.

From February 27 through March 13, Poposoap is offering 15% off orders over $50 on its online store, providing affordable access to eco-conscious backyard upgrades.

Backyard Biodiversity, Made Simple

The Wildlife-Friendly Solar Bird Bath Kit reflects Poposoap's focus on flexible, easy-to-install water garden solutions that bring nature closer to home.

The solar-powered kit includes a bird bath with an integrated fountain, creating a safe space for birds to drink and bathe. The solar panel powers the fountain in direct sunlight, offering a sustainable option suitable for gardens, patios, and smaller outdoor areas.

Solar-powered and wire-free, operating automatically in direct sunlight with no external power required

Eight interchangeable nozzles that create varied spray patterns and visual movement

Weather-resistant construction for long-term outdoor use

Tool-free setup, ready to use within minutes

Low-maintenance design that is easy to care for throughout the seasons

Once installed and running, the Solar Bird Bath adds gentle sound, movement, and light reflection to outdoor spaces, enhancing garden ambiance while encouraging wildlife visits.

Poposoap designs all products with minimal maintenance in mind, using recycled materials, energy-saving components, and solar power wherever possible. Their systems also operate in winter, providing year-round support for backyard ecosystems.

Poposoap's World Wildlife Day Campaign highlights a simple idea. Supporting wildlife does not require large-scale change. Sometimes it begins with something as essential as clean, moving water. For more information on how you can make a small difference with Poposoap, visit: www.poposoapsolar.com.

Promotion Details

Date: February 27 – March 13

Offer: 15% off orders over $50

About Poposoap

Poposoap is a one-stop shop for creating tranquil, sustainable, and animal-friendly garden ponds. Inspired by nature and designed with care, it provides modular water feature solutions that transform ordinary gardens into peaceful oases full of life. Poposoap believes every creature deserves a safe and beautiful space to call home — and every person deserves their own peaceful sanctuary. For more information, visit www.poposoapsolar.com.

SOURCE Poposoap