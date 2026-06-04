Poposoap Partners with Alley Pond Environmental Center to Support World Environment Day Community Programs

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of World Environment Day, Poposoap is partnering with Alley Pond Environmental Center to support community-based environmental education, wildlife protection, and hands-on learning programs in New York City.

Connecting Environmental Education with Everyday Outdoor Spaces

Hosted by Alley Pond Environmental Center, a New York City-based environmental nonprofit, APEC's World Environment Day event invites community members to spend time learning about the many creatures they can help protect and conserve. Founded in 1976, APEC serves more than 72,000 children and adults annually through nature education programs, wildlife habitat restoration, and community outreach. In 2026, APEC also marks its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of environmental education and community engagement.

The collaboration reflects a natural alignment between APEC's mission and Poposoap's belief in making outdoor spaces more sustainable and wildlife-friendly. By bringing solar-powered water features into community programs, Poposoap aims to contribute to community-based environmental education while encouraging closer connections between people, nature, and the green spaces around them.

As part of its support, Poposoap is providing solar-powered water feature products for use in APEC's June 5 activities and future community giveaway programs. The donation includes Poposoap's 40W Waterfall Pump Kit and 15 units of its 8W Solar Birdbath Fountain Pump. Designed for garden ponds, patios, bird baths, and small outdoor water features, the products can help create nature-friendly spaces that bring water, birds, and local habitats into closer view. The donation connects naturally with APEC's work in ecological education, wildlife conservation, and hands-on environmental learning.

"At Poposoap, we believe environmental protection can begin with small, sustainable choices in the spaces around us," said Ruby, CEO at Poposoap. "We are honored to support Alley Pond Environmental Center's World Environment Day activities and its broader mission of helping children, families, and local communities connect more closely with nature and wildlife."

By bringing solar-powered water features into APEC's educational activities and future community giveaway programs, Poposoap hopes to make environmental education more tangible, accessible, and connected to everyday outdoor spaces.

About Poposoap

Poposoap is a solar-powered DIY water feature brand focused on helping people create nature-friendly outdoor spaces through accessible garden water solutions. Inspired by nature and designed with care, Poposoap provides modular water feature solutions designed to transform ordinary gardens into a peaceful oasis full of life. As a leading brand of water garden fountains, Poposoap has helped over 2M households create lightweight ponds and water garden spaces. For more information, visit www.poposoapsolar.com.

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SOURCE Poposoap