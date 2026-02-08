poppi Returns to the Super Bowl with New Spot Starring Charli xcx and Rachel Sennott

The modern soda brand returned to the Super Bowl for the third year, inviting viewers to shift the mood

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Super Bowl Sunday, poppi skipped the playbook and brought the vibes. The prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation returned for its third consecutive Super Bowl commercial, starring Charli xcx and Rachel Sennott, two artists who don't follow culture; they shape it. The 30-second spot was created by visionary director Aidan Zamiri and creative agency MIRIMAR.

Charli xcx in poppi's "make it poppi" Supe

In the commercial, a college lecture hall is instantly transformed when a student cracks open a can of poppi, summoning Charli xcx as she slips into her "poppi place," an exaggerated, high-energy, party-inspired fantasy world that transforms an everyday moment into a full-blown escape.

The ad creative reflects poppi's broader positioning as a brand built for entertainment, conversation, and internet culture, both on and off the screen. As the Super Bowl continues to be one of the biggest cultural events of the year, the spot embedded poppi squarely within how people actually experience the night: on their phones, in group chats, and at watch parties with friends. It proves poppi isn't just a soda - it's a lifestyle, a mood, and the ultimate vibe setter.

"This was a very intentional return for us," said Kristina MacIntosh, Senior Vice President of Marketing at poppi. "We showed up with the same confidence, tone, and cultural point of view that defines how poppi exists online, because that's core to who we are. Bringing someone like Charli xcx into our Super Bowl moment was key. She shapes culture, she doesn't chase it. That's where the most powerful brand moments come from today."

Three years in, poppi has sharpened its point of view on the Super Bowl stage. Year one marked the brand's arrival as a modern soda. Year two showed consumers how and when to drink poppi. This year, the brand cements itself as a culture-first force within the soda category.

The ad ends with Charli xcx saying "make it poppi," marking the launch of poppi's newest campaign built around a simple idea: "Make It poppi." With poppi, good vibes start the second you take a sip.

The :30 Super Bowl commercial can be viewed in full on YouTube. Follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram for additional long-form content, post-game.

About poppi

poppi is a prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen & Allison Ellsworth, poppi combines prebiotics and fruit juice to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering low-calorie soda with just 5 grams of sugar. The modern soda's brand-first, digital approach, cultural cache, and meteoric growth resulted in a record $1.95B dollar sale to PepsiCo in 2025. Since its inception in 2020, the brand has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Alix Earle, Post Malone, Olivia Munn, and more. poppi is available in 17 delicious flavors – Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Ginger Lime, Watermelon, Cherry Limeade, Grape, Wild Berry, Classic Cola, Root Beer, Doc Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange Cream, Cherry Cola, Alpine Blast, Cream Soda & Shirley Temple. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com , or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

