PoppinPay Launches Square Integrated Online Ordering Solution for Restaurants

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PoppinPay, a restaurant technology company that is revolutionizing the way customers order and pay ahead when ordering from restaurants, has announced today the launch of a Square integrated online ordering solution. The technology integrates seamlessly into Square-backed online point of sale solutions.

These days, online ordering represents a significant portion of a restaurant's revenue stream. But until now, many venues had to rely on third-party ordering platforms that cut into profits and weren't user-friendly for customers or the restaurant staff. From missed orders to glitchy, outsourced customer service, these systems could hurt a restaurant's rapport and impact future business.

"Customers can be finicky, and if you can't offer them a way to order your food in a way that they want, they're likely to go elsewhere," said PoppinPay CEO Ronnie Baroud. "One of the most common requests we received from our clients after we released our mobile order ahead app was, 'When can I do the same thing, but online?' Today, we have an answer."

PoppinPay's new service solves this problem by providing customers with an omnichannel experience. In addition, restaurant management can modify and brand the ordering system and even feature multiple locations in one place — allowing customers to pick the closest location.

The Square-integrated online solution is just the latest in hospitality industry innovation from PoppinPay. The company came out with its initial white-label mobile app solution in 2018, which empowered small restaurants with their own ordering apps without the massive investment typical of such projects.

PoppinPay is a restaurant technology company that is revolutionizing the way customers order and pay ahead when ordering from restaurants. Founded in 2017, PoppinPay was one of the first solution providers to offer a mobile order-ahead solution in early 2018 that is integrated with Square's POS for Android and Apple. The Atlanta-based firm serves customers across the United States and is increasing its international base as well. PoppinPay offers white label solutions to help restaurants increase sales by improving functionality that keeps customers coming back.

