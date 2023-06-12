Poppulo Enhances Executive Leadership Team with New Chief Customer Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Appointment of Glenda Kirby as chief customer officer and the promotion of Abhi Anantharaman to chief technology officer demonstrates focus on customer experience and technology innovation

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications experience software company Poppulo announced the expansion of its executive leadership team by appointing Glenda Kirby as chief customer officer (CCO) and promoting Abhi Anantharaman to chief technology officer (CTO).

As Poppulo's new CCO, Glenda will support the company's 4,500+ enterprise customers by developing and implementing customer-centric strategies, driving growth through exceptional customer experiences, and ensuring long-term client satisfaction through meaningful engagement.

With over 20 years of technology experience, Glenda brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Poppulo and a proven track record of transforming customer experiences, creating high-performing teams, and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Most recently, Glenda served as Indeed's vice president of client success for EMEA, SEA, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Previous to that, Glenda led a world-class customer success team at LinkedIn.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glenda to our executive leadership team," said David Levin, CEO, Poppulo. "The strategic needs of our customers are more important than ever, and Glenda's guidance will help us deliver unparalleled experiences that lead to long-lasting relationships. Glenda's experience driving customer success and leading high-performing teams will be instrumental in delivering our customer-centric approach."

As Poppulo's newly appointed CTO, Abhi will drive the company's technology strategy, delivering the product roadmap and innovation. With a deep understanding of AI and Poppulo's platform, Abhi will play an integral role in maintaining and enhancing Poppulo's position as a leader in the communications experience category.

Abhi brings more than 20 years of software engineering experience to the role. Most recently, Abhi served as Poppulo's senior vice president, head of engineering, where he was responsible for product development, engineering, architecture, AI, research, data science, and more. Previously, Abhi held software development and engineering leadership roles at Amazon and Morgan Stanley.

"Abhi has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to leverage technology to drive business success," said David Levin, CEO, Poppulo. "We are pleased to add him to our executive leadership team as we continue to leverage new technologies to enhance our product offerings and strengthen our competitive edge in the market. Abhi's deep understanding of Poppulo will help make this a seamless transition to this crucial role for our organization."

In addition to Poppulo's executive appointments, the company will hold its annual Engage conference on June 15, 2023. This virtual conference is designed to inspire creativity and provide workplace communicators with the strategies needed to achieve more. The event will bring together thought leaders and customers for high-level discussions about the state of employee communications.

About Poppulo:
Poppulo is the leading communications experience software company. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including 47 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com. Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

