Poppy Seed Market Size to Grow by USD 40.26 Mn, Driven by Increasing Number of Vegans and Vegetarians - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The poppy seed market will be driven by factors such as the increasing number of vegans and vegetarians. Vegans prefer healthy substitutes for meat, dairy, and other conventional sources of protein. Poppy seeds are considered a viable alternative to meat and dairy. They are healthier than meat sources and are free from cholesterol. Hence, their adoption has increased among fitness-conscious consumers. The demand for plant-based vegan food is growing. These foods are available in different flavors and packaging varieties such as on-the-go and single-serve pouches. Hence, vendors are diversifying their portfolios to cater to different customer segments. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global poppy seeds market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Poppy Seed Market 2022-2026

The poppy seed market size is expected to grow by USD 40.26 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Although the increasing number of vegans and vegetarians is driving the poppy seed market growth, factors such as threats from other ingredients with similar benefits may challenge the market growth.

Vendor Landscape

The poppy seed market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The vendors compete on price, the inclusion of fortified ingredients, product and packaging innovation, brand image, and product promotion. Some vendors are acquiring smaller players to expand their market presence. The high competition will encourage vendors to reduce their product prices, which will negatively impact their profit margins and overall market growth.

Poppy Seed Market Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Poppy Seed Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Channel Segment

The offline segment will be a major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel includes intermediaries or the supply of poppy seeds directly to consumers. The involvement of fewer intermediaries results in high profits for producers and vice-versa, as producers and other bulk buyers are able to optimize their transportation costs and improve price realization.

Major Poppy Seed Companies

American Meadows Inc.

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds

Bata Food

Belmar A.S

Bora Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Branded Garden Products Ltd.

Browntree

Central Garden and Pet Co.

Frontier Co. op

Healthy Master

ITC Ltd.

Nuts n Spices

Olivenation LLC

Probi Spol s.r.o

RR Pillais Agro Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Ruchi FoodLine

Select Seeds Co.

Takkaiah and Co.

Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd.

Woodland Foods Ltd.

Poppy Seed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 40.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.52 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key consumer countries Canada, Australia, Germany, Poland, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Meadows Inc., Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Bata Food, Belmar A.S, Bora Foods Pvt. Ltd., Branded Garden Products Ltd., Browntree, Central Garden & Pet Co., Frontier Co. op, Healthy Master, ITC Ltd., Nuts n Spices, Olivenation LLC, Probi Spol s.r.o, RR Pillai's Agro Exim Pvt. Ltd., Ruchi FoodLine, Select Seeds Co., Takkaiah and Co., Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., and Woodland Foods Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

