Poppy welcomes Dr. Marwa Zaatari as Head of Product

Award-winning industry expert joins to lead an energy revolution for healthy buildings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Poppy, the market leader in advanced air technologies for healthy sustainable buildings, is excited to announce Dr. Marwa Zaatari as their Head of Product. With an exceptional track record, Dr. Zaatari will lead Poppy's product efforts to deliver Poppy's decarbonization and energy savings to buildings globally. Dr. Zaatari will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to the team in a flexible arrangement.

Poppy, the market leader in advanced air technologies for healthy, sustainable buildings, announces new Head of Product Dr. Marwa Zaatari. (CNW Group/Poppy)

An esteemed leader in building science and HVAC design innovation, Dr. Zaatari joins Poppy with 10 years of industry experience. She was honored last month for her instrumental role in shaping industry standards with the American Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standards Achievement Award, where she is a Distinguished Lecturer, Vice-chair of Standard 62.1, and Chair of the risk assessment group for Standard 241. She is also Vice-chair of the US Green Building Council (USGBC) Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Marwa Zaatari to the team," said Elizabeth Caley, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at Poppy. "As a member of the leadership team, Dr. Zaatari will help chart the course for an energy revolution for healthy buildings. Her deep institutional knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in accelerating how we support cities and building operators around the world to reach their decarbonization goals."

As a strategic leader in building science, Dr. Zaatari will be driving innovation with Poppy's breakthrough low-cost, real-time particle tracing technology, while ensuring Poppy's products continue to meet the highest standards in the industry and support the needs of building owners and operators to decarbonize, save costs and protect occupant health.

About Poppy

Poppy is the market leader in advanced air technologies for healthy, sustainable buildings. Poppy revolutionizes how buildings measure equivalent clean airflow, manage rising energy costs and secure health in buildings with their patented air tracing technology. Poppy serves over 1,000 locations in 25 cities, across Canada, US, Europe and the Middle East, helping building operators to reduce costs, decarbonize and protect occupant health. Poppy was founded in 2019, and is based in San Francisco and Toronto. Visit www.poppy.com.

SOURCE Poppy