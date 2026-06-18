PopSips Expands Its Spiked Prebiotic Soda Into 2,000 New Target, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and Sprouts Stores

The category leader grows its retail footprint sixfold since its late 2024 launch, as a generation that grew up on better-for-you sodas reshapes how it drinks.

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSips, the first spiked prebiotic soda and the better alternative this generation actually wants to drink, is now available in more than 2,000 stores nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, HEB, and Sprouts. Heading into summer, the brand has completed its largest retail expansion ever, anchored by the Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors independent wholesaler networks, with PopSips now active in 18 states.

PopSips Variety 8-Pack with Four Flavors: Ginger Lime, Raspberry Rose, Strawberry Lemon, Berry, Now Available Nationwide

The expansion follows a year of compounding momentum. PopSips has grown from 325 stores across 5 states in October 2024 to more than 2,000 active stores as of June 2026, a trajectory very few alcohol startups are able to achieve this fast. Sprouts recently joined the footprint in June across Arizona, Georgia, Texas, and Washington with featured displays in all stores, and the founder's hometown state of Minnesota just became PopSips' 18th state.

"Securing motivated distribution partners across each state has been one of the biggest unlocks for the company" said Garrett Olsen, co-founder and CEO of PopSips. "That foundation is what makes a national rollout like this possible."

The growth highlights a meaningful shift away from large traditional alcohol brands and provides a glimpse into the future of drinking culture for this generation who have grown up loving prebiotic sodas like Poppi and Olipop. After years of viral videos showing people use these better-for-you sodas as healthier mixers, PopSips is the first brand to finally give people a way to feel better about grabbing a drink.

PopSips' brand and founder channels have grown to more than 55,000 followers collectively across Instagram and TikTok over the past three months, fueled primarily by organic content, unprompted customer reviews on TikTok, and the kind of community validation that only happens when a product genuinely delivers on taste and quality.

"When a drink is actually good, like when the taste, the ingredients, and the way it makes you feel all hold up, people tell their friends. That's the marketing," said Andy Kuklock, co-founder and CMO of PopSips. "Everything else our team does amplifies that narrative."

The next phase is about scale. PopSips will spend the summer expanding its cultural footprint through high-profile creator partnerships, lifestyle collaborations, and a series of marketing moments engineered to introduce the brand to audiences far beyond its current community. These efforts will be paired with summer display programs and retail support across key markets. After two years of building quietly through product and community, PopSips is stepping into a much louder room.

PopSips comes in four flavors: Ginger Lime, Raspberry Rose, Strawberry Lemon, and Berry. The new Variety 8-Pack features all four and brings Strawberry Lemon and Berry to retail nationally for the first time, alongside single-flavor 4-packs in select flavors.

Product details:

6% ABV

90 calories and 1 gram of sugar per can

Made with real fruit juice and chicory root fiber

Cold-fermented from cane sugar in a signature 7.5oz can

PopSips is available now. Find the nearest location at drinkpopsips.com. Must be 21+.

About PopSips

PopSips is the first spiked prebiotic soda, the alcoholic beverage category built around the better-for-you soda movement and modern drinking culture. Founded in San Diego, CA by co-founders Garrett Olsen, Jake Ryder, and Andy Kuklock. Made with best in class ingredients, cold-fermented from cane sugar with chicory root fiber and real fruit juice, PopSips is distributed primarily through the Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors independent wholesaler networks and is currently available in 18 states across Target, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, HEB, Sprouts, and select independent liquor retailers. 6% ABV. Must be 21+ to purchase. Please drink responsibly.

Media Contact: Andrea | [email protected] | drinkpopsips.com | TikTok @drinkpopsips | Instagram @drinkpopsips | @andy.kooks

SOURCE PopSips