PopSips Expands Statewide at H-E-B, Accelerating the Rise of Spiked Prebiotic Sodas

The fast-rising spiked prebiotic soda brand brings real ingredients and bold flavor to Texas shelves.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSips, the spiked prebiotic soda brand that is brilliantly positioned for where this generation is headed, today announced a statewide retail expansion across H-E-B stores in Texas. Known for its feel-good ingredients, elevated taste, and a buzz you'll remember, PopSips continues to accelerate the rise of alcohol options made with better ingredients as it scales distribution in Texas with Dynamo Distribution and top-tier beer distribution partners across states nationwide.

PopSips Raspberry Rose, featuring real fruit juice and prebiotic fiber, styled with fresh produce to highlight its bright, fruit-forward taste. PopSips’ lineup of spiked prebiotic sodas, including Strawberry Lemon, Ginger Lime, Raspberry Rose and Berry, captures the brand’s bright, modern take on better-for-you drinking.

In less than a year since its national debut with Target, PopSips has expanded into ten states and is on track to exceed 1,000 retail placements by year-end. Landing in H-E-B statewide shows just how quickly PopSips is resonating with everyday shoppers looking for better options. The same shift that fueled the success of non-alcoholic prebiotic brands like Poppi and Olipop is now reshaping the alcohol aisle, with PopSips leading the charge.

"Texas is becoming a major market for PopSips with this H-E-B rollout," said Garrett Olsen, Co-Founder and CEO of PopSips. "Gen Z and Millennials care about taste, quality, and what their drinks are made of. PopSips exists for people who want all three."

"We are excited that more people across Texas now have a better-for-you option in the alcohol aisle with PopSips," said Andy Kuklock, Co-Founder and CMO of PopSips. "People want better options without giving up the parts of drinking they enjoy most. That's why we made PopSips."

Built for those who still want to enjoy a drink, just better, PopSips elevates the standard for modern alcohol through cleaner ingredients and uncompromising flavor. Each 7.5-ounce can features real fruit juice, apple cider vinegar, 2 grams of prebiotic fiber from chicory root, only 1 gram of sugar, and a refreshing 6 percent alcohol content. The result is a crisp, fruit-forward taste experience that traditional seltzers and canned cocktails haven't been able to achieve.

Available now statewide at H-E-B in Raspberry Rose and Ginger Lime 4-packs, PopSips continues its mission to make mindful drinking mainstream. With consumer excitement growing both in stores and online, the brand is rapidly emerging as a defining player in the next generation of beverage innovation.

About PopSips

PopSips is a spiked prebiotic soda redefining the next era of better-for-you alcohol. Founded by three best friends in San Diego, the brand was created for people who want real ingredients, bold flavor, and a lighter way to enjoy a buzz. Each 7.5-ounce can includes real fruit juice, 2 grams of prebiotic fiber from chicory root, apple cider vinegar, only 1 gram of sugar, and 6 percent ABV, making it a leading option for anyone looking for a cleaner, better beverage alternative to hard seltzers or canned cocktails. Designed for modern drinkers who value wellness without giving up fun, PopSips has quickly become one of the most talked-about new alcohol brands among Gen Z and Millennials. With fruit-forward flavors like Raspberry Rose and Ginger Lime, PopSips is leading a new era of better-for-you drinking.

