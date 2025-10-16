POPSIPS, THE NEW CATEGORY-DEFINING SPIKED PREBIOTIC SODA

From TikTok buzz to national retail, PopSips is leading the better-for-you alcohol movement

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSips, the leading spiked prebiotic soda, is redefining the alcohol aisle for a new generation of drinkers. Launched in late 2024 with Target stores across five states, PopSips has quickly expanded to 10 states in less than a year and is on track to be sold in over 1,000 stores nationwide by the end of 2025. Built on the cultural shift toward better-for-you alternatives, PopSips has struck a chord with Gen Z and millennials who already use prebiotic sodas as mixers and are open to new ways to feel good about drinking.

PopSips expands nationwide with its spiked prebiotic sodas, leading the better-for-you alcohol movement. Post this PopSips’ lineup of spiked prebiotic sodas, including Strawberry Lemon, Ginger Lime, Raspberry Rose and Berry, captures the brand’s bright, modern take on better-for-you drinking. PopSips spiked prebiotic sodas stocked in the fridge, category defining product packaging, that gives strong brand identity.

As of October 2025, PopSips continues its rapid growth trajectory, with organic traction on TikTok generating millions of views. From taste tests to lifestyle content, the brand's identity has created a groundswell of authentic word-of-mouth momentum. When you taste each flavor, it becomes crystal clear as to why people are switching to PopSips.

PopSips came at a moment when people are choosing to drink less due to the lack of better alternatives. Just as importantly, this generation has grown up on healthier sodas and functional drinks, which has set the brand up for continued growth. It's become the go-to option for people who still want to enjoy a drink, but in a way that fits their lifestyle. The brand continues to build for long-term success, partnering with top-tier beer distributors to bring that vision to life.

"For us, and for a lot of people we know, if you're going to go out and have a drink, why wouldn't you choose something made with better, more functional ingredients, as long as it still tastes great? Compared to other options out there today, the choice is clear,"said CEO Garrett Olsen.

"With PopSips, our goal has been to make people feel better about choosing to enjoy a drink, because we still believe drinking brings people together. Some of our best memories and closest friendships were made during those late nights with friends, or strangers, and we wouldn't trade that for anything," said CMO Andy Kuklock.

PopSips' retail expansion reflects a shift in the alcohol category: consumers are turning away from sugary canned cocktails and legacy seltzers and are now seeking functional, better-for-you products that actually fit how they live today. With nationwide presence growing and demand surging, PopSips is positioning itself as the category leader in the emerging functional alcohol segment.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About PopSips

PopSips is a spiked prebiotic soda redefining the alcohol aisle for a new generation of drinkers. Founded by three best friends, Garrett Olsen, Jake Ryder, and Andy Kuklock, based in San Diego, California. Made with only the cleanest ingredients, real fruit juice, prebiotics (2g fiber), apple cider vinegar, only 1g sugar and 6% alcohol content. PopSips is on a mission to set a new and better standard for alcohol: better ingredients, real flavor, and a buzz that feels as good as it tastes. It's available in bold flavors like Raspberry Rose and Ginger Lime, with limited releases like Berry and Strawberry Lemon offered in a new Variety 8-Pack ($18.99) and individual 4-Pack boxes ($9.99). Buy PopSips online through the company website.

Website: www.drinkpopsips.com

Instagram/TikTok: @drinkpopsips@drinkpopsips

SOURCE PopSips