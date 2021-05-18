PopSockets and TikTok Invite Creators to #FlexIt with Limited Edition Collection

To launch the collection, PopSockets enlisted the support of TikTok creators, @the.navarose , @micahcow , and @jackpembrook . Nava Rose, a fashion and lifestyle creator, is known for her seamless TikTok transitions to show the most up-to-date fashion and styling trends. Micah Couwenhoven's highly viewed content includes short, comedic videos and eye-popping special effects. Jack Pembrook's content focuses on skateboarding tricks and stunts around Southern California. The group of Gen-Z creators shot a summer-inspired digital campaign showcasing creative ways to use the phone mount and grips in their respective content niches.

"Every day, people use TikTok to express themselves and connect with audiences and communities," said Jessica Wong, Director, Brand Marketing Partnerships, TikTok U.S. "This collaboration with PopSockets gives creators another way to make TikTok a part of their everyday life and we can't wait to see how it inspires even more content creation."

This dual brand collaboration offers creators everywhere endless options for where and how to make their next piece of content. The TikTok PopMount 2 Flex features flexible wireframe arms, making it easy to shape and attach around various objects such as railings, street signs, or tree branches to help creators get the perfect shot. The mount's reversible head is compatible with most PopGrips and is designed with circular cutouts in the arms for wired headphones or charging accessibility.

"Watching creators inspire the world has inspired us. Teaming up with our friends at TikTok was a natural fit for us to invite the world to #FlexIt," says David Barnett, CEO of PopSockets. "This collaboration is our way of saying 'Thank You' to Content Creators for inspiring and entertaining us every day, especially during a very challenging year. At PopSockets, we want to create solutions that encourage creativity and creation – and we are very excited to see what's to come."

The limited-edition PopMount 2 Flex is available in two colorways, Pink and Teal Swirl and Teal Swirl, today exclusively at PopSockets.com and at Walmart stores nationwide. Three TikTok branded PopGrips, offered in pink, blue, and black, are also available at PopSockets.com and at Walmart for purchase.

About PopSockets

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, so he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped his cord around them. In 2014, PopSockets launched from his garage in Boulder, CO, and today it has offices globally. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with empowering, expressive, fun products and community activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet+, PopMounts and PopGrip Slide Stretch. Over 200 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. In 2018, PopSockets launched Poptivism, a charitable giving platform where customers create their own PopGrip designs, and PopSockets donates 50% of the sales to the customers' charity of choice. The brand has donated over $4 million in cash and product to 400 nonprofit partners. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. TikTok's mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

SOURCE PopSockets

Related Links

https://www.popsockets.com

