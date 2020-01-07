PopSockets Announces New Product Launch: PopPower Home Charger, Powered by NuCurrent at the Consumer Electronics Show

PopPower is a Qi certified charger, which means it is compatible with all Qi certified devices. The charger supports the Qi standard's new Extended Power Profile (EPP), which enables continuous delivery of up to 15 watts of wireless power. PopPower is ready for next-generation fast charging mobile devices and is three times more powerful than standard chargers on the market. It also supports proprietary fast-charging modes from Apple and Samsung.

PopPower simplifies charging for PopGrip users so you can charge up and go effortlessly. It works with any non-metallic PopGrips and is available on www.popsockets.com for $60.

About PopSockets

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki. More than 165 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, PopThirst and PopMirror, all designed to increase the functionality of devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable giving platform where customers create their own PopGrip designs and PopSockets donates 50% of the sale price to the customer's charity of choice. The brand has donated over $3 million dollars in cash and product to 300 nonprofit partners.

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and other high-potential product developers with wireless power technologies and sub-systems. Our core technologies span magnetics, software and systems simulation and have generated over 90 patents granted or pending globally. Our broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of appliances, smartphones, wearables, hearables, consumer electronics, medical devices, robotics, IoT, sporting equipment and other emerging product categories. NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency, and great user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company based in Chicago with offices in Hong Kong and San Diego. More information at www.nucurrent.com.

