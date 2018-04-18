PopSockets Capsule Collection with Swarovski Crystals: Where Fashion, Tech and Luxury Meet

PopSockets are beloved by fashion enthusiasts, influencers and celebrities because they elevate picture taking on a smartphone. The grips have become a recognizable accessory and a place to express personal style. PopSockets have been a pervasive fixture of mirror selfies in the Instagram feeds of those in-the-know for several years now. Driven by the needs of its discerning fashion consumer, the brand is excited to announce a design using Swarovski crystals, a name that has long been associated with luxury and style.

Each PopSockets grip features Crystal Fine Rocks, an innovative Swarovski design element made from an irregular arrangement of small and large double-pointed crystals that create an ultra-sparkling effect. Crystal Fine Rocks are sprinkled into silicone for optimal durability, the ultimate marriage of fashion and function, an essential for any fashion lover, influencer, blogger, or selfie enthusiast. Every crystal is meant to look slightly different, making each PopSockets grip one-of-a-kind. The collection consists of three colors that add a perfect bit of wear-with-all dazzle to any outfit: Paradise Shine, a gunmetal silver; Vintage Rose, a dusty rose gold inspired pink; and Chrome, a metallic silver.

The PopSockets capsule collection with Swarovski crystals is for the lover of all things glitz and glamour, and at a price point of $50, the brand is expanding into an elevated tier of PopSockets enthusiasts. The exclusivity adds to the appeal, as a limited number have been produced, and are being carried in select Nordstrom locations and online at Nordstrom.com. PopSockets will release additional colorways with crystals from Swarovski seasonally throughout 2018.

David Barnett, Founder and CEO says, "I took a sneak peek at the forthcoming line, and the Swarovski Crystal Fine Rocks look dazzling on the PopSockets grips. I'm confident that the partnership will be a success."

About PopSockets:

David Barnett is the founder and CEO of PopSockets. He was a philosophy major at Emory, a physics major at University of Colorado Boulder, received his PhD in philosophy from NYU, and from 2005-2015 was a philosophy professor at University of Colorado Boulder. His research specialized in philosophy of language and philosophy of mind, before he reached enlightenment, stopped doing philosophy, and became an entrepreneur.

In 2010, Barnett was looking for a way to stop his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he achieved this by gluing two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapping the earbud cord around the buttons. As ugly as the buttons were, they worked. In the course of improving on the idea, he developed about 60 different prototypes, making the buttons expand and collapse via an accordion mechanism, so that they could function as both a stand and a grip. In 2012, Barnett launched a KickStarter campaign for an iPhone case that would have two PopSockets grips integrated into the case. In addition to getting successfully funded, the KickStarter campaign enabled Barnett to show the world his dancing prowess. Two years later, in 2014, Barnett launched the business out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado, and has subsequently sold over 40 million PopSockets grips around the world.

About Swarovski Professional:

Swarovski has been the premium brand for fine crystal embellishments since 1895. It is recognized for its innovative excellence and for its collaborations with world-class designers and brands from the fashion, jewelry, accessories, interiors and lighting industries. Available in myriad colors, effects, shapes and sizes, crystals from Swarovski offers designers an unrivaled palette of inspiration born out of a passion for detail and high-precision cutting. These precious ingredients impart a refined glamour to everything they embellish and are produced according to the groundbreaking lead-free* Advanced Crystal standard. The 'Crystals from Swarovski' seal, incorporating a sophisticated tracking system with a unique identification number to reinforce authenticity, enables customers to distinguish products embellished with genuine Swarovski crystals.www.swarovski.com/professional

*Crystal glass and all other materials containing 0.009% lead or less.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popsockets-capsule-collection-with-swarovski-crystals-where-fashion-tech-and-luxury-meet-300632360.html

SOURCE PopSockets