PopSockets Launches National Recycling Program

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, maker of expandable phone grips, mobile tech, and lifestyle accessories has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to create a free recycling program for PopSockets products and packaging, as well as any brand of cellular phone case. As an added incentive, for every shipment of PopSockets waste sent to TerraCycle through the PopSockets Recycling Program, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

"PopSockets' mission is to create positive impact, and that means taking responsibility for our products at every stage of their lifecycle," said David Barnett, PopSockets Founder and CEO. "Leveraging TerraCycle's expertise, we're aiming to recycle even more products than we create. We invite customers to recycle PopSockets merchandise and all cell phone cases through our PopSockets Recycling Program."

Through the PopSockets Recycling Program, consumers can now send in the following products and packaging to be recycled for free:

PopGrips®

PopMinis®

PopGrip® Slide

PopWallet® & PopWallet+

PopChains®

PopSockets® PopMounts®

PopSockets® packaging

Otter + Pop Phone Cases

PopThirst®

PopGrip® Lips, PopGrip® Mirror & PopGrip® AirPods Holder

PopStation®

Any brand of cellular phone case

Participation in the program is easy: simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/popsockets and mail in the accepted waste using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the waste is broken down, separated by material and the plastics are cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"Through the free recycling program, PopSockets is offering consumers a powerful, sustainable option to divert waste from landfills," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "By collecting and recycling items that are typically not recyclable, consumers are given the opportunity to think twice about what is recyclable and what truly is garbage."

The PopSockets Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com .

About PopSockets

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki. Over 150 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip®, PopWallet®, PopMount® and an entire swappable ecosystem of products, all designed to increase the functionality of devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable give-back platform – the democratization of creation and giving where PopSockets donate 50% of the sale price to the 501(c)(3) of choice. The brand has donated over 3 million dollars in money and product to various nonprofits since the launch of Poptivism.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

SOURCE PopSockets

Related Links

www.popsockets.com

