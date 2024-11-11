PopSockets Names Jiayu Lin as CEO to Lead Company's Next Chapter

Growth Strategy Will Center on the Shift from Mobile Phone Accessory Company to Mobile Fashion Brand

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, a global lifestyle brand, today announced that Jiayu Lin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Jiayu, who has been in the role since September 2024, will be focused on the company's next phase of growth, including product innovation, forging new partnerships and expanding the global footprint. Jiayu will report to Founder David Barnett.

"PopSockets created the category, and we are ready to reintroduce PopSockets to a new generation of consumers around the world under Jiayu's leadership," said David Barnett, Founder, PopSockets. "Jiayu is a terrific leader with significant e-commerce and social marketing experience that will be critical to our future growth and continued success."

Jiayu has been with PopSockets for three years, starting her tenure as General Manager, APAC. Most recently, she served as the company's President, where she drove over 200% growth in APAC from the beginning of 2021 to 2023 through a combination of strong product development, a robust brick and mortar presence and collaborations with local creator communities. She will bring her proven APAC business strategy to her new global role. Jiayu will be moving to the U.S. effective November 2024. Prior to PopSockets, Jiayu served in leadership roles at Allbirds and Maia Active.

Back in 2010, PopSockets was founded by philosophy professor David Barnett as he was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled and soon after, the prototype for the PopSockets grips was born. Today, the company has sold over 280M+ of its iconic phone grips in 30+ countries and has built a diversified product portfolio that includes accessories, cases, and mounts, with the latest being MagSafe-compatible accessories, which already has combined sales surpassing their classic adhesive grips.

"It's an honor to lead PopSockets during this exciting time in the company's history. My mission is to help consumers reconnect with who PopSockets is today, tap into their creative side and express themselves in new ways through our full ecosystem of stylish mobile accessories. I look forward to continuing to work with the PopSockets team – as well as our retail, supplier and distribution partners to take our brand into the future," added Lin.

For more information on PopSockets, please visit: www.Popsockets.com .

About PopSockets

PopSockets is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to change the world through innovative and stylish products and community empowered activism. Core products include the original phone grip accessory, wallets, mounts, cases, chargers, straps and wristlets, all designed to enable self-expression. Today, more than 230 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets has supported over 400 nonprofit partners and philanthropic efforts focused on environmental action, equity and inclusion, and global health. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

