PopSockets Releases PopGrip Lips in Time for Holiday Gifting

The perfect stocking stuffer, PopGrip Lip comes in six fun flavors: Watermellionaire, Strawberry Feels, Cherry Cherry, Blue Radberry, 100% Cotton Candy and So Vanilla. Each PopGrip Lips come with one refillable balm and a PopGrip, and refills can be purchased individually for $3 or coming soon in a holiday bundle of six for $15.

PopGrip Lips and refills are available today exclusively on www.popsockets.com .

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki, over 150 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world. PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopThirst, PopWallet, and PopMirror all designed to increase the functionality of digital devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable give-back platform – the democratization of creation and giving where PopSockets donates 50% of the sale price to the 501(c)(3) of choice. The brand has donated over 4 million dollars in money and product to various nonprofits since the launch of Poptivism

SOURCE PopSockets

Related Links

http://www.popsockets.com

