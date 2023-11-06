PopSockets Unveils AI Customizer to Usher in a New Era of Phone Personalization

News provided by

PopSockets

06 Nov, 2023, 10:10 ET

Leading phone accessory brand launches revolutionary AI Customizer: "Imagination is Endless™" Comes to Life
Shoppers have the chance to unleash their creativity and enter design competition with up to $100,000 worth of prizes 
Offering endless design capabilities, groundbreaking AI technology allows users to channel their creativity to create custom phone accessories

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets LLC, the industry leader in phone accessories, today officially unveiled its innovative AI Customizer, a pioneering technology centered around the theme of "Imagination is Endless™" that enables users to seamlessly translate their personal interests into custom designs on selected PopSockets products. To celebrate the launch, PopSockets has announced an exclusive giveaway of up to $100,000 worth of prizes running throughout the holiday season.

Continue Reading
PopSockets unveils AI Customizer to usher in a new era of phone personalization, allowing users to channel their creativity to create custom phone accessories
PopSockets unveils AI Customizer to usher in a new era of phone personalization, allowing users to channel their creativity to create custom phone accessories

With the AI Customizer, individuals of all creative skills can channel their imagination to transform their phones into canvases of boundless self-expression. Whether it be a PopGrip that features the Empire State Building set against a majestic sunrise or a phone case that explores the depths of outer space, the AI Customizer empowers users to bring their wildest visions to life.

"Our AI Customizer perfectly embodies the spirit of PopSockets, symbolizing our dedication to innovation, originality, and self-expression," said Gary Schoenfeld, CEO of PopSockets. "This pioneering use of technology allows users to create a truly unique accessory for the product we use more than anything else – our phones. This breakthrough in AI technology truly reflects that Imagination is Endless, and we can't wait to see the creative possibilities it brings to our community's fingertips this holiday season and beyond."  

With countless design possibilities, the AI Customizer is the ultimate solution for anyone looking to add personality into their devices. To further celebrate this groundbreaking technology, PopSockets is thrilled to kick off its AI Holiday Giveaway on November 6th, which includes exciting opportunities for users to submit their custom designs created with the assistance of the AI Customizer for the chance to receive exclusive prizes.

  • With a focus on customization, competition, and gifting, PopSockets is taking the holiday spirit to the next level.
  • PopSockets will offer up to $100,000 worth of prizes through December, with one lucky November winner who will receive a grand prize of $50,000.
  • The giveaway will continue in December with daily winners announced through December 25th.
  • To enter the November phase of the giveaway, which features a competitive contest for best designs, please visit https://www.popsockets.com.

PopSockets leads the charge as the first accessory brand to offer consumers a direct AI customization experience, solidifying its role as a driver of phone accessory innovation. The AI Customizer represents a significant leap forward in the world of personalized accessories, offering users unparalleled opportunities to bring their imaginative designs to fruition.   

For more information on PopSockets and the AI Customizer, please visit PopSockets.com and follow @popsockets on social media.

About PopSockets  
Launched in 2014 by former philosophy professor David Barnett, PopSockets makes empowering, expressive, and playful products that help people phone better. Selling over 250 million phone grips in 75 countries, PopSockets now has an expanding ecosystem of related products, including phone cases, wallets and mounts. PopSockets aims to become an eternal positivity machine--an enduring global brand that makes an increasingly positive impact on the health and happiness of the planet. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

Media Contact
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212-999-5585

SOURCE PopSockets

Also from this source

POPSOCKETS REVOLUTIONIZES ACCESSORY CUSTOMIZATION WITH NEW AI TOOL

POPSOCKETS REVOLUTIONIZES ACCESSORY CUSTOMIZATION WITH NEW AI TOOL

PopSockets, the brand leader in innovative phone accessory solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Customizer. This...
PopSockets Appoints Gary Schoenfeld as New CEO

PopSockets Appoints Gary Schoenfeld as New CEO

Mobile accessory brand, PopSockets, proudly welcomes the appointment of Gary Schoenfeld as the new Chief Executive Officer. Stepping into his new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.