PopSQL Raises $3.4 Million To Help Teams Collaborate Using Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSQL , the collaborative SQL editor for teams, today announces $3.4 million in seed funding, led by Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund. The round includes participation from Y Combinator, FundersClub, and angel investors Max Mullen, Co-founder of Instacart, Calvin French-Owen, CTO of Segment, and Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel. With this new capital, the startup plans to hire engineers to execute on its product roadmap.

The best companies and teams are data-driven, but the leading data tools lack collaboration features. PopSQL is a SQL editor for teams that enables seamless collaboration on data. Founder Rahil Sondhi created the company in 2017 as a side project while working as an engineer at Instacart and it now boasts over 200 customers like Shipt, Redfin, and Via. PopSQL's customers run 200,000 queries every week, with top customers using the app 20 hours per week.

"I started PopSQL because I was frustrated with the existing tools on the market. I wanted a SQL editor that was beautiful, easy to use, and collaborative. Just as new collaboration tools like Slack changed the way teams communicate, our vision is that PopSQL will change the way teams analyze and share data," said Rahil Sondhi, CEO and founder of PopSQL. "The new capital from Gradient allows us to scale the company and pursue our vision of creating the best tools for teams to analyze data together."

Since PopSQL first came on the market, the team has added new components of the product, such as version control, scheduling and automation, search and discovery, and integrations with Slack and GitHub.

"We've seen first hand the expectation among knowledge workers to be proficient in SQL. With this, there has also been a growing frustration with the current bench of tools used to write, debug, and share these SQL queries. PopSQL's initial beachhead as a collaborative SQL editor is just the tip of the iceberg and we're excited for the expansive roadmap Rahil and his team have in store," said Muzzammil "MZ" Zaveri, Partner at Gradient Ventures.

"We often ask ourselves if there is a better data tool than the one we're currently using. We never ask that question about PopSQL because it's so simple and easy to use, especially with all of us working remotely," said Cody Clayton, Team Lead, Analytics at theScore .

About PopSQL

PopSQL is a SQL editor for teams that enables seamless collaboration on data. The company was started by Rahil Sondhi in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://popsql.com/ .

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures is Google's AI-focused venture fund - investing in and connecting early-stage startups with Google's resources, innovation, and technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, allowing companies to take advantage of the latest techniques so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com.

