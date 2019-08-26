POPSUGAR Launches Inaugural 'Power Your Pretty' Beauty Awards
Honors Best New Products of 2019 and Matches Winners to Personality Types
Category and Readers' Choice Award Winners Announced
Aug 26, 2019, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POPSUGAR (www.POPSUGAR.com), the leading global lifestyle brand for women, announced today the winners of its new beauty awards, Power Your Pretty. With winners across 14 categories, the annual awards mark a comprehensive and innovative approach to the best additions to the beauty landscape in the calendar year. Marking an industry first, POPSUGAR's Power Your Pretty Awards match category winners to interests and personality types, developing a playful service-oriented approach.
POPSUGAR reaches a monthly audience of 300M across channels and beauty is among its largest categories. Leaning on its editorial expertise, honest reporting, and deep audience understanding, POPSUGAR's beauty leadership developed the Power Your Pretty Awards to direct POPSUGAR Beauty fans to the outstanding products that are most recommended. POPSUGAR editors road-tested 1,600 products across categories and narrowed them to game-changing must haves. Next, they tailored their choices to suit a diverse range of needs, skin types, hair textures, budgets, personal expression, and desires, creating a new editorial tentpole for POPSUGAR.
"I am so thrilled to announce the launch of the annual POPSUGAR Power Your Beauty Awards," said Lisa Sugar, POPSUGAR founder and president and self-proclaimed beauty junkie. "The POPSUGAR audience is devoted to our beauty reporting, and they turn to us as a trusted source for advice and expertise about a topic we truly love. We created our beauty awards through our unique playful and purposeful editorial lens, focused on our reader at all times. Our goal is to introduce the vetted and well-tested products we love to our audience. With the Power Your Pretty Awards, we are true beauty matchmakers!"
Below, please find the 2019 inaugural Power Your Pretty award winners, with five product winners per category, as well as the Readers' Choice Award for Brand of the Year, voted on and selected by the large and engaged POPSUGAR audience:
2019 POPSUGAR POWER YOUR PRETTY WINNERS
The One Who Always Hits Snooze
- M-61 PowerGlow Peel Gradual Tan Pad
- Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub
- Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30
- Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow
- Becca Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer
Someone Who Feels Best After a Blowout
- R+Co Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray
- Bumble and Bumble Curl Butter Masque
- Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray
- Garnier Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler
- Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze
The One With a Degree in Skin Care
- Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
- Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
- Innisfree Nourishing Cream with Ginger Honey
- SkinCeuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight Cream
- AmorePacific Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder
The Person Who Believes More Is More
- Too Faced Damn Girl! Mascara
- NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
- L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Liquid Lipstick
- Benefit Badgal Bang! 24 Hour Eye Pencil
- BareMinerals Endless Summer Bronzer
The Big-Time Believer in Clean Beauty
- Lune + Aster RealGlow Skin Tint
- Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads
- Burt's Bees Hydrating Facial Mist
- Davines Solu Sea Salt Scalp Scrub Cleanser
- Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream
Someone Who Loves a Good Deal
- e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
- Covergirl Exhibitionist Mascara
- Maybelline Superstay Ink Crayon
- Essence Melted Chrome Eyeshadow
- Kristin Ess Scalp Detoxifying Bubble Mask
The One With a Taste For the Finer Things
- Oribe Côte d'Azur Refining Hand Scrub
- Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer
- 3Lab Brightening Oil Complex
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Serum
- Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
The One Binge-Watching YouTube Tutorials
- ColourPop x Bretman Rock Collection
- Kitsch x Justine Marjan Collection
- Lancôme Chiara Collection
- Aquaria x NYX Professional Makeup Color Palette
- Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Lip Kit
The Person Who's 5 Steps Ahead of the "Next Big Thing"
- Saint Jane Beauty Luxury CBD Beauty Serum
- Simple Skincare Compostable Cleansing Wipes
- Tan Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Gel
- Clinique ID Dramatically Different Dose Serum
The One Who Leaves a Scent Trail Everywhere They Go (in a Good Way)
- Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc
- Bastide Verveine du Sud Eau de Toilette
- Bath & Body Works Gingham Candle
- Dial Silk & Magnolia Moisturizing Body Wash
- Native Rosé Deodorant
Someone Who Really Cares About Their Flat Lay
- Summer Fridays R+R Mask
- Essie Gel Couture Sunrush Metal Polishes
- Patrick Ta Beauty Major Glow Lip Shine
- Nécessaire The Body Wash
- Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder
The One Who Geeks Out at New, Shiny Objects
- La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV
- Dyson Airwrap Styler
- SnowFox Rose Quartz Jade Facial Roller
- Olive & June The Poppy
- Dr. Jart Focuspot Dark Circles Micro Tip Patches
The Loyalist
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream SPF 50
- Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum
- Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Leg Makeup
- Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant
- Beauty by POPSUGAR Be Sweet Tinted Lip Balm
Readers' Choice: Brand of the Year
- Saint Jane
