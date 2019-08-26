POPSUGAR Launches Inaugural 'Power Your Pretty' Beauty Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POPSUGAR (www.POPSUGAR.com), the leading global lifestyle brand for women, announced today the winners of its new beauty awards, Power Your Pretty. With winners across 14 categories, the annual awards mark a comprehensive and innovative approach to the best additions to the beauty landscape in the calendar year. Marking an industry first, POPSUGAR's Power Your Pretty Awards match category winners to interests and personality types, developing a playful service-oriented approach.

POPSUGAR reaches a monthly audience of 300M across channels and beauty is among its largest categories. Leaning on its editorial expertise, honest reporting, and deep audience understanding, POPSUGAR's beauty leadership developed the Power Your Pretty Awards to direct POPSUGAR Beauty fans to the outstanding products that are most recommended. POPSUGAR editors road-tested 1,600 products across categories and narrowed them to game-changing must haves. Next, they tailored their choices to suit a diverse range of needs, skin types, hair textures, budgets, personal expression, and desires, creating a new editorial tentpole for POPSUGAR.

"I am so thrilled to announce the launch of the annual POPSUGAR Power Your Beauty Awards," said Lisa Sugar, POPSUGAR founder and president and self-proclaimed beauty junkie. "The POPSUGAR audience is devoted to our beauty reporting, and they turn to us as a trusted source for advice and expertise about a topic we truly love. We created our beauty awards through our unique playful and purposeful editorial lens, focused on our reader at all times. Our goal is to introduce the vetted and well-tested products we love to our audience. With the Power Your Pretty Awards, we are true beauty matchmakers!"

Below, please find the 2019 inaugural Power Your Pretty award winners, with five product winners per category, as well as the Readers' Choice Award for Brand of the Year, voted on and selected by the large and engaged POPSUGAR audience:

2019 POPSUGAR POWER YOUR PRETTY WINNERS

The One Who Always Hits Snooze

M-61 PowerGlow Peel Gradual Tan Pad

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub

Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30

Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow

Becca Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer

Someone Who Feels Best After a Blowout

R+Co Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray

Bumble and Bumble Curl Butter Masque

Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray

Garnier Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler

Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze

The One With a Degree in Skin Care

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

Innisfree Nourishing Cream with Ginger Honey

SkinCeuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight Cream

AmorePacific Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder

The Person Who Believes More Is More

Too Faced Damn Girl! Mascara

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Liquid Lipstick

Benefit Badgal Bang! 24 Hour Eye Pencil

BareMinerals Endless Summer Bronzer

The Big-Time Believer in Clean Beauty

Lune + Aster RealGlow Skin Tint

Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads

Burt's Bees Hydrating Facial Mist

Davines Solu Sea Salt Scalp Scrub Cleanser

Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream

Someone Who Loves a Good Deal

e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer

Covergirl Exhibitionist Mascara

Maybelline Superstay Ink Crayon

Essence Melted Chrome Eyeshadow

Kristin Ess Scalp Detoxifying Bubble Mask

The One With a Taste For the Finer Things

Oribe Côte d'Azur Refining Hand Scrub

Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer

3Lab Brightening Oil Complex

Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Serum

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

The One Binge-Watching YouTube Tutorials

ColourPop x Bretman Rock Collection

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Collection

Collection Lancôme Chiara Collection

Aquaria x NYX Professional Makeup Color Palette

Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Lip Kit

The Person Who's 5 Steps Ahead of the "Next Big Thing"

Saint Jane Beauty Luxury CBD Beauty Serum

Simple Skincare Compostable Cleansing Wipes

Tan Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Gel

Clinique ID Dramatically Different Dose Serum

The One Who Leaves a Scent Trail Everywhere They Go (in a Good Way)

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc

Bastide Verveine du Sud Eau de Toilette

Bath & Body Works Gingham Candle

Dial Silk & Magnolia Moisturizing Body Wash

Native Rosé Deodorant

Someone Who Really Cares About Their Flat Lay

Summer Fridays R+R Mask

Essie Gel Couture Sunrush Metal Polishes

Patrick Ta Beauty Major Glow Lip Shine

Nécessaire The Body Wash

Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder

The One Who Geeks Out at New, Shiny Objects

La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV

Dyson Airwrap Styler

SnowFox Rose Quartz Jade Facial Roller

Olive & June The Poppy

Dr. Jart Focuspot Dark Circles Micro Tip Patches

The Loyalist

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream SPF 50

Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Leg Makeup

Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant

Beauty by POPSUGAR Be Sweet Tinted Lip Balm

Readers' Choice: Brand of the Year

Saint Jane

For the complete POPSUGAR Power Your Pretty Awards list with more beauty details, please go to https://www.popsugar.com/poweryourprettyawards

Find POPSUGAR Beauty content:

About POPSUGAR Inc.:

POPSUGAR Inc. is the leading digital lifestyle brand for women globally. The company reaches young women through its digital media brand, POPSUGAR ; its quarterly subscription box, POPSUGAR Must Have ; its makeup line, Beauty by POPSUGAR , and the POPSUGAR Collection at Kohl's ; and the large-scale festival POPSUGAR Play/Ground . POPSUGAR delivers positive and purpose-driven content spanning entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, parenting, and more. POPSUGAR reaches 300M readers across its platforms and one in two millennial women in the United States.

POPSUGAR Inc. operations internationally include Australia, the Middle East, and the UK, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London. The company is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital and IVP. For more information about POPSUGAR Inc., visit corp.popsugar.com.

SOURCE POPSUGAR

Related Links

http://www.POPSUGAR.COM

