POPSUGAR Launches POPSUGAR Play/Ground

Festivalgoers will find the ultimate happy place at this one-of-a-kind interactive wonderland with programming and panel conversations featuring Play/Ground creative advisors Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Yara Shahidi, as well as spiritual guru Gabby Bernstein and many others. Further highlights will include a musical performance by AlunaGeorge, an artist collaboration with Ashley Longshore, cutting-edge workouts lead by fitness superstars, an interactive shopping bazaar featuring exclusive product collaborations with favorite POPSUGAR brands, Instagram-worthy art installations, and so much more.

Attendees will also be able to experience curated brand activations. Presenting partner, eyelove, will educate women about the importance of eye health. "With experiential marketing on the rise, our involvement provides an exciting opportunity to engage with consumers in a new way, while encouraging them to prioritize their eye health," said Michelle Nguyen, Consumer Marketing Lead, Ophthalmics at Shire. Freeform, Disney's young adult television television network, is also a presenting partner, and will have activations presenting their summer programming. Nordstrom will highlight Nordstrom's approach to wellness and will feature Nordstrom beauty products and services. Lime-A-Rita, Moen, COVERGIRL, and many others will also participate.

"At POPSUGAR, we aim to make women's lives happier, smarter and easier. With this new kind of festival, we will do the same while inspiring and entertaining them," said Lisa Sugar, founder and president of POPSUGAR. "POPSUGAR Play/Ground's programming reflects the wide range of interests of our audience, where they can come to engage every part of their lives in an unforgettable two day experience."

"Our team is excited to collaborate with POPSUGAR in creating their biggest event yet with POPSUGAR Play/Ground and to bring Reed Exhibitions' event expertise to the festival," said Hervé Sedky, president of Reed Exhibitions, The Americas. "We're thrilled to expand our portfolio of events and continue to forge a successful partnership with POPSUGAR."

Central to the event will be the unique and powerful brand activations attendees can only experience at POPSUGAR Play/Ground. "Today's consumers don't just want to shop their brands; they want to fully experience everything their brands have to offer," said Geoff Schiller, POPSUGAR CRO. "To that end, by activating at POPSUGAR Play/Ground, our brand partners will deliver on that promise and opportunity at scale. Together, we will engage, empower and inspire thousands of people."

The two-day festival is expecting to attract more than 15,000 attendees. More guests, performers, sponsors, and exhibitors will be announced in the following months.

About POPSUGAR:

POPSUGAR Inc. is a global media and technology company that is parent to lifestyle media publisher POPSUGAR, quarterly subscription box POPSUGAR Must Have, and makeup line Beauty by POPSUGAR. Together, the brands attract a monthly global audience of 400 million, generating 3.1 billion monthly content views. POPSUGAR is a leading lifestyle brand for young women, delivering inspiring, informative, and entertaining content in multiplatforms across entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, food, parenting, news, and more. POPSUGAR Studios, the video production arm of POPSUGAR, Inc., garners more than 390 million monthly views of its original series.

POPSUGAR Inc. operates internationally in Australia, the Middle East, and the UK, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London. The company is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital and IVP. For more information about POPSUGAR Inc., visit corp.popsugar.com.

About Reed Exhibitions:

Reed Exhibitions is the world's leading events organizer, with over 500 events in over 30 countries. In 2016, Reed brought together over seven million active event participants from around the world, generating billions of dollars in business. Today, Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa and organized by 41 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events and is part of RELX Group, a world leading provider of professional information solutions. www.reedexpo.com

