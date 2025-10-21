POPULAR ANIMATED CHILDREN'S SERIES WINDY WEATHERFOOT EXPANDS, BRINGS MISSION-BASED PLAY TO ROBLOX

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Windy Weatherfoot, the popular animated good-natured and good-to-nature kids adventure series brought to life by Weatherfoot LLC + Lunchbox Labs Studio, announced today that it has increased its interactive play model by creating an in-world Roblox game, headed by Robert and Sam Bowling. After extensive beta testing, the game is now live on the app.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/windy-weatherfoot/9362151-en-windy-weatherfoot-roblox-game

Through epic adventures, Windy Weatherfoot, the Daughter of Mother Nature, her twin brother Walker, and their colorful animal friends inspire kids to be good-natured, good to nature, and home by supper. Windy and Walker Weatherfoot are best friends with the animals, and best friends with all of their best friends. Caring for all living things — that’s what makes our pack sing!

"We're delighted to expand the world of Windy Weatherfoot beyond the series to include activities and digital books that inspire outdoor play and learning, with the new, Windy Roblox game," says Windy Co-Creator Tim Beggy. "Our goal is to show kids how small actions add up to big good, inspiring hope and positive impact."

Adds Windy Co-Creator Jeff Sutphen, "The Windy game is yet another opportunity for kids to engage in the mission-based play that is a unique attribute of all things Windy Weatherfoot. Just like every story arc in the show, every activity in the game ties to real-life action kids can do to both care for their local environments, and have fun along the way."

The Windy Roblox game features cross-platform storytelling, extending episode themes into Roblox experiences. Children can sign the Weatherfoot Pledge Wall, create a Community Garden with collaborative planting activities, and play in a Happening Habitat that unlocks mini-games that teach kids how to take care of animals. The game will host a number of collaboration mini games, the first being a partnership with YouTube Creator Dr. Anthony of Dental Digest that makes dental hygiene fun. The game has been architected and developed by parent duo, Robert and Sam Bowling.

Shares Robert Bowling, " I know the power of Roblox to drive creativity and build early STEM skills. With the Windy game, we've created a large and unique environment where kids pledge, plant, and play together, without realizing they're learning about community and kinship while building computational thinking and engineering skills."

The Windy game is also free to play—no Robux, paywalls, or in-experience transactions — but in keeping with the brand's values, the ability to earn Weatherfoot teaches kids how to use their purchasing power for good. Parents can visit the Windy Weatherfoot website for Windy gear and downloadable activities.

Windy Weatherfoot's Roblox launch marks the start of broader initiatives to deepen family engagement through upcoming licensed products, publishing ventures, and new content that inspires kids to be good natured and good to nature.

For inquiries please reach out to Louise Brennand [email protected] .

###

SOURCE Weatherfoot LLC