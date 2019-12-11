Popular Beverage Protects Against Kidney Disease

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study to be published today in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) provides evidence that coffee consumption has beneficial effects on kidney function and could potentially be used in prevention strategies.

Coffee Consumption and Kidney Function: A Mendelian Randomization Study, authored by a team in the United Kingdom, looked at the relationship between coffee consumption and chronic kidney disease. The investigators were stimulated to pursue this by the fact that chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide with limited strategies for prevention and treatment.

The authors examined data from hundreds of thousands of study participants and found that coffee conferred a protective effect against CKD. Drinking an extra cup of coffee per day was associated with lower incidence of CKD stages G3-G-5 higher estimated glomerular filtration (eGFR) rates and lower levels of albuminuria (ACR).

Co-author Oliver J Kennedy, MD, research fellow, BM BS, PhD, at Primary Care & Population Sciences Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK, proposes that future studies could determine recommendations, such as if there is a limit to the benefit depending on how much coffee is consumed or whether it matters if the coffee consumed is espresso or instant, for example.

"So many people drink coffee worldwide that even a small effect on the risk of developing chronic kidney disease would have large implications," Dr. Kennedy said. "Chronic kidney disease is very common and currently there are limited options for prevention and treatment. Our results add to the evidence that drinking coffee may reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease."

"Kidney disease is an increasing public health problem around the world, so the more we understand how people can use diet as a way to combat risk, the better," said Kerry Willis, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at the National Kidney Foundation."

The article is published online and open to anyone for 90 days. It will then only be available to subscribers to AJKD. Access the article by going to https://www.ajkd.org/article/S0272-6386(19)31033-9/fulltext

The authors are Oliver J Kennedy, MD, research fellow, BM BS, PhD, at Primary Care & Population Sciences Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK; Nicola Pirastu, PhD, chancellor's fellow, of the Centre for Global Health Research, Usher Institute for Population Health Sciences and Informatics, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK; Robin Poole, public health registrar, MB ChB, MSc, of the Primary Care & Population Sciences Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK; Jonathan A Fallowfield, professor of translational liver research and principal investigator, BM, PhD, of the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research, Queen's Medical Research Institute, Edinburgh BioQuarter, Edinburgh, UK; Peter C Hayes, consultant physician and professor of hepatology, MB ChB, PhD, of the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research, Queen's Medical Research Institute, Edinburgh BioQuarter, Edinburgh, UK; Eryk J Grzeszkowiak, PhD student, MSc, of the Centre for Global Health Research, Usher Institute for Population Health Sciences and Informatics, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK; Maarten W. Taal, professor of medicine and honorary consultant nephrologist, MB ChB, MD, of the Division of Medical Sciences and Graduate Entry Medicine, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK; James F Wilson, professor of human genetics, DPhil, of the of the Centre for Global Health Research, Usher Institute for Population Health Sciences and Informatics, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK; Julie Parkes, associate professor of public health, BM, PhD, of the Primary Care & Population Sciences Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK; Paul J Roderick, professor of public health, MBBS, MD, of the at Primary Care & Population Sciences Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

About the American Journal of Kidney Diseases

The American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), the official journal of the National Kidney Foundation, is recognized worldwide as a leading source of information devoted to clinical nephrology practice and clinical research. Articles selected for publication in AJKD must adhere to rigorous standards, supporting the journal's goal to communicate important new information in clinical nephrology in a way that strengthens knowledge and helps physicians to provide their patients with the highest standard of care.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren't aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end-stage renal disease (kidney failure).

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit https://www.kidney.org/

