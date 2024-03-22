Popular Conservation Program Extended until April 26

DAVIS, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to give additional farmers and ranchers an opportunity to apply for historic Inflation Reduction Act funding, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California has extended the popular NRCS Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) until April 26, 2024.

"This additional month is intended to give even more farmers and ranchers in California an opportunity to apply for nearly $20 million in available funding for CSP this Fiscal Year," said NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez. "CSP helps producers address their unique resource concerns and supports them to achieve their stewardship goals through this popular program."

CSP provides producers payments for actively managing, maintaining, and expanding conservation activities integrated within their agricultural operations. CSP enhancements like cover crops, ecologically-based pest management, and buffer strips help producers improve soil health while protecting water quality. Other CSP activities help sustain and increase pollinator and beneficial insect habitat in harmony with agriculture production on their land.

Technical Assistance

NRCS offers conservation technical assistance at no cost to give producers personalized advice and information, based on the latest science and research, to help them make informed decisions. If a producer chooses to take the next step towards improving their operations, NRCS staff can work with them to develop a free, personalized conservation plan, with conservation practices that can help them reach their agricultural production and conservation goals.

The voluntary conservation plan defines and explains existing resources in a simple, easy to understand manner. Typically, the plan will include land use maps, soils information, inventory of resources, engineering notes, and other supporting information. One benefit to landowners who work with an NRCS professional conservationist to develop a plan is an increased potential for participating in financial assistance programs and is a good first step in the overall process.

Historically Underserved Producer Benefits

Special provisions are also available for historically underserved producers . NRCS sets aside a portion of CSP funds for these historically underserved producers.

NRCS has provided leadership in a partnership effort to help America's private landowners and managers conserve their soil, water, and other natural resources since 1935.

