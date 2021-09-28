Popular 'CuddlyTails' Pet-Services App Recognized on FORBES and Awarded with Recognition on '101 Amazing Pet Startups Worth a Follow in 2021' List

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuddly Tails (https://cuddlytails.com/) proudly announced that it had been named a startup worth following by ranking publication, "Startup Pill," which routinely highlights new companies and shares resources for founders, investors, and consultants. Rated high for innovation, growth, management, and societal impact, Cuddly Tails is a dedicated app that prescreens and approves dog-sitters from local neighborhoods before introducing them to other pet-parents in need of services. The app also provides local reviews of dog-sitters for walks, boarding, play activities, and other pet-related needs. Cuddly Tails was recently published on Forbes is available for download via the App Store and Google Play.

Cuddly Tails

"We're really excited to be named on this list – it's great recognition for a lot of hard work and it's nice to see that people are noticing our efforts," said Rahul Arora, Cuddly Tails founder and CMO. "But it also highlights what we're trying to achieve here at Cuddly Tails. Pets in any city require a whole series of special considerations that I think most pet-parents don't realize when they first move to a new town. That's one of the main reasons we started Cuddly Tails – to connect pet-parents with other pet lovers in their neighborhood; people who understand their special pet needs."

Cuddly Tails: A Dog Lovers Community

Cuddly Tails offers multiple advantages along with other community benefits including:

Connections: Make new friends with other dog lovers in the neighborhood.

Make new friends with other dog lovers in the neighborhood. Dog Parties: Celebrate dog birthdays, adoption anniversaries, and other events with local dog lovers and pet friends.

Celebrate dog birthdays, adoption anniversaries, and other events with local dog lovers and pet friends. News and Info: Get notified about competitions, parties, play groups, and other fun events.

Get notified about competitions, parties, play groups, and other fun events. Pet Sitter Recommendations: Learn who earned "Sitter of the Month" and get recommended pet sitters who live in the same neighborhood.

"There are so many unique considerations for city dogs that Cuddly Tails makes easier, like daily walking and dog's specific needs," said Arora. "For example, dog's needs are just different for city dogs than those who live in the country. You must learn each dog's behaviors and habits, like which toys he/she likes, where he/she likes to sleep, is he/she a high energy dog, or where the preferred potty spots are located. And cities can be a difficult psychological experience for dogs too. It takes time for new dogs to get used to concrete city spaces. And with so many noises and activities going on, gentle patience and love are required. Teaching dogs to walk without running off into traffic or chasing every new, exciting thing they see is slow work. These are exactly the sorts of important skills that pet-parents come to our app looking for in a pet sitter."

For more information on the latest pet services, or for updates on events and pet meet-and-greets, follow Cuddly Tails on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Cuddly Tails

Cuddly Tails is an online platform that allows dog owners to book pre-verified dog sitters and walkers located in the same general neighborhood. Pet-parents can book dog walks, boarding/sitting, day care, play dates, and other services with other pet lovers in their area. And because Cuddly Tails verifies each sitter, pet parents can rest assured that their fur babies will be treated with love and care, while pet lovers can earn extra cash spending time with the animals they love. Learn more at: www.CuddlyTails.com.

Media Contact:

Rashi Arora, CEO

1-551-226-1561

[email protected]

SOURCE Cuddly Tails

Related Links

http://www.CuddlyTails.com

