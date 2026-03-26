Popular Docuseries "What Is Rich" Expands Nationwide with FOX SOUL Distribution Reaching 63 Million Households

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful new national conversation around wealth, ownership, and economic mobility is gaining momentum as the groundbreaking docuseries What Is Rich expands its reach across major streaming platforms via the FOX SOUL network.

Tune In to the "What Is Rich" Docuseries

Beginning Saturday, March 28 at 3:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST), What Is Rich will air on FOX SOUL, the nation's premier streaming platform dedicated to Black culture and storytelling. The show will re-air on Wednesdays at 1 a.m. EST (12 a.m. CST). In addition to FOX SOUL, What Is Rich will be available across multiple major streaming platforms including Roku Channel, Samsung TV, Tubi, Hulu, Amazon News/Echo, YouTube, LG, FUBO, TCL+, DIRECTV, and FoxSoul.TV, dramatically expanding its footprint to 63 million households nationwide.

Hosted by NAACP Image Award-winning entrepreneur Jerome D. Love, founder of Texas Black Expo, and directed by two-time Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning executive producer Rushion McDonald, What Is Rich—co-created by Love and McDonald—explores the evolving definition of wealth through the stories of entrepreneurs, innovators, financial planners, athletes, entertainers, and everyday Americans redefining success. The series features compelling conversations with influential leaders and changemakers including NBA star CJ McCollum, Fanbase creator Isaac Hayes III, Hollywood blockbuster producer Will Packer, Frenchy's Chicken chairman Percy Creuzot III, Purdue Board of Regents trustee Shawn Taylor, The Gathering Spot co-founder Ryan Wilson, Empify Founder Ashley M. Fox, and The Breakfast Klub CEO Marcus Davis.

The show's growing cultural impact was amplified through a national television appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Love discussed the inspiration behind the project and its mission to spark meaningful conversations about financial empowerment and generational wealth.

"FOX Soul is proud to feature conversations that matter by adding shows like 'What Is Rich' to our programming lineup," said D'Artagnan Bebel, General Manager and Head of Programming at FOX Soul. "'What Is Rich' will highlight entrepreneurs who will share their personal success stories and potentially guide others who are on the same journey."

Through compelling storytelling and authentic conversations, What Is Rich challenges traditional definitions of success and highlights how entrepreneurship, ownership, and community investment are reshaping economic opportunity in America.

"Our goal with this series is to shift the narrative," said Love. "We want people to understand that wealth is not just about money; it's about ownership, legacy, opportunity, and the ability to create generational impact. This series brings together voices that inspire people to think differently about what success really looks like."

McDonald, known for his award-winning work across television and film, said the project was designed to spotlight powerful stories that often go untold.

"Every episode reveals a new perspective on wealth and resilience," McDonald said. "These stories show the creativity, determination, and vision that entrepreneurs bring to building businesses, communities, and their legacies."

About What Is Rich

What Is Rich is a national multimedia platform built around a powerful 9-part docuseries that explores entrepreneurship, wealth creation, and economic mobility, co-created by Jerome D. Love and Rushion McDonald. It's hosted by Jerome, an acclaimed entrepreneur and founder of the Texas Black Expo, and directed by Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning executive producer Rushion McDonald. Through authentic storytelling and compelling interviews, the series elevates real-world journeys of ambition, resilience, and success while inspiring viewers to redefine wealth on their own terms.

About FOX Soul

"Conversations That Matter" at FOX SOUL, we're talking about what you're talking about. We amplify real voices and create a space that informs, inspires, and empowers the community to move us all forward.

Media Contact:

Misty Starks

Misty Blue Media

(832) 759-2718

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SOURCE What Is Rich