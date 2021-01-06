Popular Football Academy, Elite Talent Football Academy, Partners with Other Organizations to Host the NCEC Camp Series in 12 Major Cities Across the United States

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks and founder of Elite Talent Football Academy, Derrick Tatum, has collaborated with other sports-oriented organizations and individuals to host the National College Evaluation Football Camp Series. The move is in line with the academy's goal of molding athletes and making them become better men in the community.

1st Stop Atlanta! National College Evaluation Camp!

Football remains one of the most popular sports in the United States of America. However, while there are tons of talents scattered across the country, only a few get the right training and mentorship to make it to the highest echelon. Consequently, Derrick Tatum, Curtis Blackwell, and Buck Fitzgerald aim to help more young athletes make the best of their football talents with the creation of Elite Talent Football Academy, SMSB, NPA and the sponsorship of the upcoming National College Evaluation Football Camp Series.

The camp will offer a platform for kids to get the football exposure needed to become success players, with possible scholarship opportunities and the chance to meet professional American footballers. The football camp is organized by Former Michigan State Recruiting Coordinator and founder of Sound Mind Sound Body (SMSB) Curtis Blackwell, SEC Champion and Founder of National Playmakers Academy in Tennessee, Buck Fitzgerald, Derrick Tatum and other groups.

The timeliness of the camp is particularly ideal, with the COVID-19 pandemic and other developments leading to a massive reduction in the scholarship opportunities available to high school prospects. The National Collegiate Evaluation Camp is the only national tour designed to bridge the divide between college coaches and high school prospects, making football recruiting easier. Each camper receives a video and photo to be sent to college coaches to verify each prospect's skills and ability.

Students at the camp will receive an NCAA certified Biometric profile, NCAA certified Combine assessment, Camp highlight video, Sound Mind Sound Body recruiting profile, Pro Day drill showcase, Camp shirt, photo profile, and Collegiate sports data profile. Other benefits of the NCEC Camp series include media exposure (247 sports, rivals, ESPN, XOS), Feature in Sound Mind Sound Body recruiting publication, virtual parent recruiting seminar, 1vs1 competition video showcase, and performance rankings for all top combine performers.

The camp is scheduled to kick off on January 10 with Atlanta being the first stop. Other cities are Detroit Jan 18, Nashville Jan 24-25, Dallas, Houston, San Jose, Cincinnati, San Francisco, and Charlotte. Several players have already committed to joining the movement and will be attending the camps. Some of the big names expected include Julian Lewis #1 2026 QB, MJ Morris #1 2022 QB, Prentiss Noland #2 2024, Bryce Clavon, Aaron Gates, and Denylon Morrissette. Will Johnson #3 CB 2022., Antonio Gates Jr, Deone Walker, Dillon Tatum, Tayshawn Trent, Barion Brown, Fisher Anderson, Keaten Wade, Jacob Hood. Julian Lewis #1 QB 2026.

Registration for Camp series is https://campscui.active.com/orgs/EliteTalentFootball0?season=2925536 or www.ncectour.com and 404-220-9633.

Media Contact:

Derrick Tatum

404-220-9633

[email protected]

SOURCE Elite Talent Football Academy

