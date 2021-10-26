Popular Franchise PIOLA Restaurant Opens New Location in Miami Beach

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami's most beloved pizza franchise is getting a new home. Today, October 25th, PIOLA has opened doors at a central location in the heart of Miami Beach. Labeled as "Famosi Per La Pizza," is this incredible establishment that will sizzle this season and beyond.

Beautifully Designed Piola Miami Beach PIOLA-Truly Authentic Italian Food

For decades PIOLA has been known as a Southern Florida institution. Franchise owners Frederico Lima and Joe Biundini are set to open the location in Miami Beach that is destined to become a hotspot. Known for traditional Italian dishes and impeccable service, PIOLA has been a foodie fan favorite from Florida locations such as Miami Brickell, Hallandale, Hollywood, Weston, Pinecrest and Doral to as far as Houston, Texas.

PIOLA in Miami Beach will feature an establishment with seating for 44 guests inside and 32 outside. From the historical Lincoln Road comes the grand incarnation of the franchise that will continue to honor the tradition of the original restaurant. Delicious menu items are set to include salads, pizzas, pasta, beer, wine, and everything in between for all cravings. Such distinguished selections are the "famous for the pizza" slices with pizza crust made from fresh dough along with sauces made in-house - which are all cooked in a brick oven.

Since 1986, the success that PIOLA achieved in Italy has now spread around the world resulting in unwavering commitment to quality with the most genuine Italian tradition of simple and delicious food that is combined cleverly with an amazing style. Established by two brothers named Stefano Carniato and Dante Carniato, the owners and founders of PIOLA USA vowed to carry on their family's traditions by creating a phenomenal dining experience using recipes straight from their mamma's kitchen. Every dish is made with love for their country, family, their mom, and of course for all PIOLA customers.

Only the best quality ingredients are found at PIOLA that takes a spin on original family recipes from Italy that are full of farm fresh ingredients. Sure to become a sizzling success are favorite house dishes including renowned pizzas and entrees that include Margherita Pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil; Capricciosa with tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sautéed mushrooms and artichokes; Chicken Parmigiana with breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and oregano served with spaghetti Pomodoro or penne Alfredo; and Piola's Meatballs with homemade beef and pork slow cooked in San Marzano sauce served with focaccia sticks.

