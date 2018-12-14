Popular Investment Software Sold

BIGFORK, Mont., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Investor Pro investment software has been purchased by Omega Research & Development, Inc. (a Delaware company).

In announcing the purchase, Raymond Dominick said he was asked to continue to manage the software company and lead the customer support team. Dominick has signed a long-term consulting agreement with Omega.

John Kyle, key programmer of Dynamic Investor Pro, has also signed a long-term consulting agreement and will lead a team of three other programmers to enhance the popular program.

One key project, according to the company, will be to offer clients a web-based version of Dynamic Investor Pro.

Raymond Dominick

Dynamic Investor Pro, Omega Research & Development, Inc.

PHONE: 877-822-1445

E-mail: 206987@email4pr.com

Website: www.dynamicinvestorpro.com

