Popular Investment Software Sold
Dynamic Investor Pro Purchased by Previously Silent Investor
Jan 02, 2019, 08:45 ET
BIGFORK, Mont., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Investor Pro investment software has been purchased by Omega Research & Development, Inc. (a Delaware company).
In announcing the purchase, Raymond Dominick said he was asked to continue to manage the software company and lead the customer support team. Dominick has signed a long-term consulting agreement with Omega.
John Kyle, key programmer of Dynamic Investor Pro, has also signed a long-term consulting agreement and will lead a team of three other programmers to enhance the popular program.
One key project, according to the company, will be to offer clients a web-based version of Dynamic Investor Pro.
CONTACT INFO:
Raymond Dominick
Dynamic Investor Pro, Omega Research & Development, Inc.
PHONE: 877-822-1445
E-mail: 206987@email4pr.com
Website: www.dynamicinvestorpro.com
SOURCE Dynamic Investor Pro
