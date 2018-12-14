Popular Investment Software Sold

Dynamic Investor Pro Purchased by Previously Silent Investor

Dynamic Investor Pro

Jan 02, 2019, 08:45 ET

BIGFORK, Mont., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Investor Pro investment software has been purchased by Omega Research & Development, Inc. (a Delaware company).

In announcing the purchase, Raymond Dominick said he was asked to continue to manage the software company and lead the customer support team.  Dominick has signed a long-term consulting agreement with Omega.

John Kyle, key programmer of Dynamic Investor Pro, has also signed a long-term consulting agreement and will lead a team of three other programmers to enhance the popular program.

One key project, according to the company, will be to offer clients a web-based version of Dynamic Investor Pro.

CONTACT INFO:

Raymond Dominick
Dynamic Investor Pro, Omega Research & Development, Inc.
PHONE:  877-822-1445
E-mail:  206987@email4pr.com
Website:  www.dynamicinvestorpro.com 

