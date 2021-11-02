Popular Kids Name Label Company Launches New Label Division For Adults

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NameBubbles.com, the award-winning leader in custom waterproof children's labels, has opened a new division in their company specializing in custom, everyday labels for older adults: LabelsToLast.com.

High-quality custom name labels and clothing labels for nursing home, retirement community, and senior care residents.

Much like the overall flagship brand that is Name Bubbles, Labels To Last was created to provide a high-quality label solution for those in retirement homes/communities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other senior care. Labeling apparel and other belongings can help seniors keep track of their items and avoid lost or stolen goods. If a scarf or eyeglasses are left behind, they stand a far greater chance of being returned to the owner if the item has a label stuck to it.

Michelle Brandriss, Founder and President of Name Bubbles and Labels to Last, says of the new branch, "Launching the new division was a natural evolution for the company. Many parents purchasing labels for their kids were also needing labels for their own parents. We created a website for this demographic and included simplistic label designs, more iron-on label options with a space for a room number or phone number. Labels are also great for all adults on the go, no one wants to lose a favorite jacket or an item you let a neighbor borrow."

Labels To Last will celebrate their launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30am on November 17, 2021 at the Name Bubbles headquarters in Ballston Spa, NY. Those who cannot attend are free to browse the online store and save 15% on their first purchase using code HELLO at checkout. Click here to shop senior care labels .

About Name Bubbles

Name Bubbles is America's leading waterproof name label manufacturer and e-commerce website. This women-owned business is the winner of the prestigious SBA Small Business Award of Excellence in 2017, iParenting Award for Outstanding Products, and multiple Stevie Awards in 2021. The company produces durable and stylish waterproof press-and-stick labels designed to help busy families keep track of toys, camp gear, clothing, hand-held electronics, baby bottles, school and sports uniforms, lunch boxes, and much more. In 2021, they look to expand their reach and provide similar utility to people in nursing care facilities and senior citizens on the go with their adult labels brand Labels To Last.

Contact Information

33 Science St.

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

(866)-982-9862

[email protected]

SOURCE Name Bubbles