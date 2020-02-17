Popular Kratom Vendor Shows How Kratom Is Manufactured

The kratom products are blended in stainless mixers. The kratom products are handled and processed by employees wearing full lab gowns, hair nets, shoe covers, face masks, and gloves in clean rooms with HEPA filtration.

Each bag is heat sealed and stamped with a LOT number. Customers scan the QR code on the product label, enter the LOT number, and view the lab results for that product at any time.

Viable Solutions, previously operating at Herbal-Salvation.com and now operating at ViableKratom.com, works hard to provide customers with the safest, highest quality, and most consistent kratom products on the market today.

Viable Solutions has been selling kratom since 2011. They were one of the first true online kratom retailers in the USA and gained popularity through reddit known as Herbal-Salvation.com or HS.

Viable Solutions was one of the first kratom businesses to begin testing their kratom products and pushing for GMP practices within the industry. During the year 2017, the year the DEA attempted to ban kratom, Herbal-Salvation.com rallied thousands of customers and users at reddit.com/r/kratom to sign petitions and matched their donations to the American Kratom Association; becoming one of if not the top donor for the year and helping get the ban withdrawn.

How many online kratom vendors do you think can say they have visited the farms and processing facilities in Indonesia where they get their kratom? Has your current vendor invested countless hours, money, and resources building a GMP facility to manufacture and package your kratom? Does your current vendor not only spend tens of thousands of dollars a month diligently testing each and every single LOT number, but also provide you access to those results at any time? ViableKratom.com does all of that, and much more.

Viable Solutions does these things because they believe it is the right way to do business. Doing so guarantees you have the best and safest product possible while also helping to ensure kratom will be legal for years to come.

Please be sure to visit Herbal-Salvation.com at ViableKratom.com going forward.

