Popular Midwest Resort Re-Opens With Private Villas, Homes Ready To Host Guests For Fun And Socially Distant Vacations

"We're the original 'socially distant' vacation destination," said Colin Sanderson, director of sales and marketing. "Guests of Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa have miles of nature to hike, bike, golf, fish, zip line, kayak, canoe, horseback ride, and even take a hot air balloon ride. They can order in pizza or anything from our restaurants, and enjoy the great outdoors without worrying about coming into contact with others."

In addition to the private homes, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa guests can also stay in the Inn, as well as enjoy a wide variety of open-air dining options. The just-completed Highlands Restaurant and Lounge 289 are both open seven days a week and feature a cantilevered deck that seats 45. Overlooking the 10th fairway and the 18th green of the premier General golf course, the deck also offers panoramic views of The Galena Territory. Lounge 289 has upper and lower lounge areas with four glass garage doors that can be opened for relaxing and dining al fresco.

Summer and Labor Day Packages

Family Time Package. The resort offers families a change of scenery where they can stay together in a home or villa while enjoying all the activities at the resort. The Family Time Package includes:

Accommodations for three nights and four days

$70 to be used anywhere at the resort

to be used anywhere at the resort A large family pizza and soda

Romance for Two Package. This couple's getaway includes accommodations for one or two nights. Guests will arrive to chocolates and a long-stemmed rose as well as a bottle of chilled champagne. The package also includes in-room breakfast, and dinner.

Golf Packages. With its 63 manicured holes laid out over four award-winning golf courses, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa offers packages for serious golfers as well as families. One of the most popular is the 2020 Unlimited Golf Package, which includes accommodations for two nights and unlimited golf booked on the day of play. Other packages are ideal for friend and family groups, and children 17 and under always play free. The staff is well prepared to accommodate all social distancing golf rules as specified by the state of Illinois.

Recreational Activities

Couples and families can enjoy a number of on-property recreational fun, including taking a dip in the pool, horseback riding at the Shenandoah Riding Center, zip lining at Long Hollow Canopy Tours, bird watching, balloon rides, boating and fishing, hiking, biking and much more. Stonedrift Spa is also open and available for guests to enjoy safely.

All activities, packages, and rooms can be viewed at www.eagleridge.com, or guests can call with questions or make reservations by calling (800) 892-2269.

About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is located 150 miles west of Chicago within The Galena Territory, a 6,800-acre recreational, residential and resort community six miles southeast of the historic town of Galena, Ill. The resort's grounds include 63 holes on four award-winning golf courses, and accommodations that range from quaint Inn rooms to more than 200 villas and distinctive homes. Other features include restaurants, the tranquil Stonedrift Spa, and an incredible selection of outdoor activities including miles of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque 225-acre Lake Galena. For reservations or additional information, call (800) 892-2269 or visit www.eagleridge.com.

