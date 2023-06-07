Popular New York City Cuban Restaurant Rebrands!

News provided by

B|STRO 38

07 Jun, 2023, 08:43 ET

American Restaurant B|STRO 38, formerly known as Havana NY, has opened its doors to the public.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner of popular Cuban restaurant, Havana NY, Abbas Taghavitalab rebrands and opens B|STRO 38. The rebrand comes after the height of the pandemic which drastically changed the restaurant's neighborhood. With over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Taghavitalab saw this as an opportunity to rebrand and create an atmosphere and delicious food that everyone can enjoy! He teamed up with the talented executive Chef Bill Rosenberg. With over 20 years of experience, Rosenberg created delicious, handcrafted American style menu items while infusing cuisines from all over the world. The fresh menu includes mouthwatering dishes like Moo Shu Chicken Confit, Wild Mushroom Mac & Cheese, The B|38 Burger, Grilled Prime Hanger Steak and more including new vegetarian and plant-based selections. With a fusion of a variety of cuisines throughout their entire menu, Chef Bill Rosenberg and his talented kitchen staff are ready and eager to delight their customers' taste buds. The B|STRO 38 team is excited to continue their 32-year traditions with their new name and inclusive menu! 

Continue Reading
American Restaurant B|STRO 38, formerly known as Havana NY, has opened its doors to the public.
American Restaurant B|STRO 38, formerly known as Havana NY, has opened its doors to the public.
B|STRO 38 is an American restaurant by experienced restaurateur, Abbas Taghavitalab, that offers delicious, handcrafted American style menu items infusing cuisines from all over the world.
B|STRO 38 is an American restaurant by experienced restaurateur, Abbas Taghavitalab, that offers delicious, handcrafted American style menu items infusing cuisines from all over the world.

To make reservations, please visit their website at https://bstro38.com/ 

About B|STRO 38: 

Formerly known as Havana NY, B|STRO 38 is an American restaurant by experienced restaurateur, Abbas Taghavitalab, that offers delicious, handcrafted American style menu items infusing cuisines from all over the world. Located in the heart of New York City, just steps from Times Square, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and it is a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

Media Contact:
Kendra Guaba
[email protected] 
914-400-7138

SOURCE B|STRO 38

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.