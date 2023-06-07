Popular New York City Cuban Restaurant Rebrands!

American Restaurant B|STRO 38, formerly known as Havana NY, has opened its doors to the public.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner of popular Cuban restaurant, Havana NY, Abbas Taghavitalab rebrands and opens B|STRO 38. The rebrand comes after the height of the pandemic which drastically changed the restaurant's neighborhood. With over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Taghavitalab saw this as an opportunity to rebrand and create an atmosphere and delicious food that everyone can enjoy! He teamed up with the talented executive Chef Bill Rosenberg. With over 20 years of experience, Rosenberg created delicious, handcrafted American style menu items while infusing cuisines from all over the world. The fresh menu includes mouthwatering dishes like Moo Shu Chicken Confit, Wild Mushroom Mac & Cheese, The B|38 Burger, Grilled Prime Hanger Steak and more including new vegetarian and plant-based selections. With a fusion of a variety of cuisines throughout their entire menu, Chef Bill Rosenberg and his talented kitchen staff are ready and eager to delight their customers' taste buds. The B|STRO 38 team is excited to continue their 32-year traditions with their new name and inclusive menu!

To make reservations, please visit their website at https://bstro38.com/

About B|STRO 38:

Formerly known as Havana NY, B|STRO 38 is an American restaurant by experienced restaurateur, Abbas Taghavitalab, that offers delicious, handcrafted American style menu items infusing cuisines from all over the world. Located in the heart of New York City, just steps from Times Square, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and it is a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

